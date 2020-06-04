Jane S. Greenwalt

Jane S. Greenawalt (nee Stout) 90, passed away on May 21, 2020. Jane died peacefully at The Hill at Whitemarsh after a 13-year battle with dementia. Jane was born on June 10, 1929 in Philadelphia to Harry Stober Stout and Beatrice (Steen) Stout. Jane is preceded in death by her brother Stober and her daughter-in-law Saundra. She was the beloved wife of John William Greenawalt, Jr. for 69 years. They were married on February 10, 1951.

Jane graduated from The Stevens School and Centenary University. A lifelong resident of the Philadelphia area, Jane was an avid sports fan and athlete. Jane always read the sports section of every newspaper first. As a decades-long member of the Philadelphia Cricket Club, Jane played squash, tennis, and golf (in her younger years she played golf and tennis every day). There were several years in which she logged more rounds of golf than any other member. In 1978 she won the Husband/Wife Club championship. She also won several Mother-Son Club championships. Over the years Jane and Jack treated their children and spouses to trips to over 30 of the finest golf courses in England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland. Family meant everything to Jane, especially if it included golf! Jane spent many summers at the family beach house in Strathmere, NJ. Jane will be remembered as a wonderful wife, incredible mother, fantastic grandmother, and dear friend.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, John (Jack) W. Greenawalt, Jr. In addition to her husband she is survived by her sons Bill (Mary Jo) Greenawalt, Bob (Megan) Greenawalt, Bruce (Debbie) Greenawalt and her daughter Beth (Rich) Robertson, 14 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date when family and friends are able to gather. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association alz.org/donate