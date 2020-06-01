Obituary Genevieve (“Jean”) McDonough Brown

On May 5, 2020, Jean McDonough Brown, 94, passed away with family at her side after a long illness in nursing care at Plymouth Place, LaGrange Park, Illinois.

She was the widow of Dr. Clement R. Brown, Jr. who died November 28, 1993. Born in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, Genevieve (” Jean”) Brown, daughter of Agnes (McDonnell) and John McDonough, was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. Jean received her nursing degree in Scranton. While working in Washington, D.C. at Doctors Hospital, Jean met Dr. Clement R. Brown, Jr., who would become her husband. Together, they raised 7 children, including Clement, Anne (Saye) [deceased], Kathleen (Cullather), Maureen (Parton), Jean (Richey), Lisa (Lizzo) and John.

The Brown family lived 7 happy years in Chestnut Hill from 1965 to 1972, with Dr. Brown serving as Medical Education Director at Chestnut Hill Hospital; children attending Our Mother of Consolation School, Chestnut Hill Academy and Mount St. Joseph Academy; and Jean volunteering when not otherwise keeping the whole enterprise on track and on schedule. Jean’s legacy of love includes 13 grandchildren: Beau Vincent Brown, Brittany (Brown) O’Hara, Jean (Saye) Riley, Maggie Saye, Claire Cullather, Peter Cullather, Jane Parton, Nathaniel Parton, Greer Richey, John Lizzo, Andrew Brown, Ellen Brown and John (“Jack”) Brown and 2 greatgrandchildren, Fallyn and Griffin O’Hara.

A Memorial Mass and reception will be announced at a later date, due to the COVID‐19 pandemic. Burial will take place at St. Louis Cemetery in Clarksville, Maryland. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, Chestnut Hill, PA; Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation; National Shrine of Saint Jude, Chicago, IL; or Alzheimer’s research. To share a memory or view photos, please visit: www.sullivanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.