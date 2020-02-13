After a long and courageous battle with CNS Lymphoma, Preston P. “Pete” Test, 58, of Negley, Ohio, formerly of Chestnut Hill, died on February 9, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Born May 8, 1961, Pete was the son of Geneva P. Test and Alfred L. Test Jr. of Blue Bell, PA. He leaves behind his loving wife, Kim, their daughter, Olivia, and their son, Alden. He is survived by a sister, Tina Test of Fort Washington, PA, and three brothers, Fred (Linda) of Dresher, PA, Ted (Donna) of Stonington, CT, and Bill (Laura) of Fairport, NY along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Pete attended Chestnut Hill Academy and graduated from the Westminster School and the University of Delaware. While at Westminster, he excelled at swimming and set the school’s 50 yard swimming record that still stands to this day. In recognition for the longevity of his accomplishment and to honor his legacy of his unwavering commitment to the school’s swimming and diving program, Westminster recently created the Preston P. “Pete” Test ’79 Swimming Award to recognize the Most Valuable Swimmer and Diver Award for Boys . Pete continued swimming in college and for years in the Masters Program.

Pete lived his passion. While at college he took flying lessons at Wings Field and was hooked.

His career began as a traffic reporter in the early days of Shadow Traffic in the Philadelphia market. He moved on to be a pilot for Ransom Airlines, Pan Am Express, US Air, and ultimately advanced to the rank of Captain at American Airlines flying domestic and international routes.

Pete lived his life with unending optimism and a joyful spirit. His quick wit and sharp mind made him the life of the party and the “go to” person to fix just about anything. He loved helping others and made everyone feel welcome. He was most likely the first smiling face to greet a new neighbor at the Lake, would drive hours to help a friend fix a plumbing problem, encouraged students to reach for their best as a coach and camp counselor, cheered enthusiastically at all age group and college events for his children, and had the perfect playlist ready at the end of the day.

He loved a good prank and made every normal day special. For Pete, the glass was always overflowing. He was happiest when home with his family. Christmas, Halloween, and birthdays were days to be celebrated mightily, but he also found joy in everyday chores. Life was never boring. To say he will be missed is a huge understatement.

Pete’s family extends their appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Lieberman and Dr. Lambrou, along with the nurses at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for the warmth, encouragement, and kindness they showed Pete while caring for him over the past 15 years. We are truly grateful.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, First Church of the Nazarene, 670 Walnut Street, East Liverpool, OH 43920. Visitation from 1-4, Celebration of Life Service at 4 with meal to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Pete Test Swimming Award at the Westminster School, 995 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, CT 06070