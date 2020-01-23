It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of beloved

Thomas J. Staroba, age 54, of Erdenheim, PA, on January 15, 2020.

Son of Thomas Staroba, Sr. and Nancy Sloan Staroba. Father to Holly Christina and Amanda Hope Staroba, brother to Josef Staroba, Becky Staroba Niebruegge, and Sarah Staroba Adkins. Former husband of Michele Staroba Rodriguez.

Tommy was a leader in his position as branch manager for Western/Rollins Inc., Spring House, PA. He was a devoted father to Holly & Amanda; the “girls” were his life. Actually, referred to as “my girls”.

In addition, he was an avid outdoorsman with a deep love of nature. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, January 25th at 3:00PM at The Unitarian Society of Germantown, 6511 Lincoln Drive (corner of Wayne Ave.) Phila., PA 19119.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to Green Peace, 702 H Street NW, Suite 300, Washington, DC 20001. (Jacob F. Ruth)