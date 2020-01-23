Philip Alden Schoettle, 92, of Bay Head, New Jersey and Chestnut Hill, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on December 28, 2019 at The Arbors in Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey.

Born and raised in Chestnut Hill with his parents Rita Clarkson Metcalf and Marc Andrew Schoettle, and his three older brothers William, Robert, and Marc.

He attended Chestnut Hill Academy and Germantown Academy. In 1944, before his senior year, he enlisted in the US Navy where he served in the Pacific at Apra Harbor, in Guam, where he operated a 270 ton Gantry Crane on an advanced base sectional dry dock. Following the war, he completed high school and graduated from Germantown Academy in 1947.

The next year, he competed in the 1948 Olympics in London, as a member of the US Olympic Field Hockey team. After returning from London, Philip worked for Time magazine and then had a successful career as an advertising executive in the Philadelphia area for 35 years. He retired to his family’s place in Bay Head, where his grandfather, Robert Henshaw Metcalf, had been Mayor. He was an avid sportsman, excelling in tennis, squash, golf, sailing, surf-fishing and body surfing. He was a member of the Philadelphia Cricket Club, Mantoloking Yacht Club, Glen Meade Golf Club.

He was a member of the Mayflower Society and the Sons of the American Revolution. He was predeceased by his wife, Adele Biddle and survived by her three children, Marjorie Merritt Robinson Jane Merritt El-Yacoubi , and Tessa Merritt LeBaron and by his three children, Bayard Clarkson Schoettle, Marian Ingersoll Schoettle and Anna Warren Schoettle, by a previous marriage to Gainor Ingersoll.

He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and neighborhood friends that gave him much joy. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on February 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 751 Main Avenue, Bay Head, N.J.