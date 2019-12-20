Ann Hill, 1965-2019, Newtown Square, PA. Ann Hill, 54, passed away from cancer on Thursday, November 28th surrounded by loving family and friends. Born September 1, 1965, in Philadelphia, PA to Jane C. Hill, now MacElree and the late Louis G. Hill, Ann was one of seven children and has ten nieces and nephews. Ann is survived by her mother, Jane C. MacElree, of Newtown Square, PA and siblings Crawford Hill, his wife, Suzie of Ardmore, PA; Leslie Hill, her husband, Dennis Carroll of Chevy Chase, MD; Jessie B. Hill, her husband, Ming Fang of Kauai, Hawaii; Thomas G. Hill, his wife, Nancy Hagens, of Newton, MA; Michael C. Hill, his wife, Susan Bear, of Newton, MA; and Charlotte Hill, her husband, Marc Henrich, of San Francisco, CA. Ann’s beloved nieces and nephews are Hadley Hill, Connor Hill, Katherine Carroll, Charlotte Carroll, Eliana Henrich, Miranda Henrich, Wyatt Hill, Jessie R. Hill, Lucas Hill and Ian Hill. Ann was a lover of animals, an avid competitive equestrian, lover of all things lobster and a chocolate enthusiast extraordinaire. She was a faithful volunteer at Thorncroft Equestrian Center, which specializes in therapeutic horseback riding for both children and adults with mental, emotional and physical disabilities. Ann was known for her generosity and fiery spirit. She was born with Spina Bifida and faced challenges with unparalleled grit and determination to live a full life on her terms. Saunders and Sallie Dixon of Thorncroft said, Thorncroft has welcomed not only wonderful riders but thousands of volunteers over the years; and Ann Hill stood out in the crowd! Ann was not only a very capable equestrian but a “spit fire” of a human being! For years she worked tirelessly with Thorncroft’s horses, riders and instructors with the common goals of keeping everyone safe … and having a blast! Thorncroft was blessed not only with Ann’s gift of volunteering at the Farm but in her selfless spirit and humanitarian generosity to those who needed to be uplifted in a positive way. In April, at the Thorncroft Victory Gallop gala event we were honored to present Ann and her mother, Jane, with the well-deserved “Strength of Human Spirit” award. Her ability, energy, spirit and generosity will be sorely missed. Ann attended The Springside School, Philadelphia, PA, The Vanguard School, Malvern, PA and graduated from Solanco High School in Quarryville, PA. Later she earned a certificate in childcare from Allegheny Community College in Pittsburgh, PA. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radnor Hunt, 826 Providence Road, Malvern, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations can be made in memory of Ann Hill to: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to support the Spina Bifida Young Adult Transition Program Checks should be made out to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation and mailed to P .O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Please remember to write in memory of Ann Hill on the memo line of the check. Gifts may also be made online at http://www.chop.edu/giving. Thorncroft Equestrian Center. Checks should be made out to Thorncroft Equestrian Center. Please remember to write in memory of Ann Hill on the memo line of the check. 190 Line Road Malvern, Pa 19355 or contact Sallie Dixon directly at 610-644-1962. Gifts may also be made online at https://www.thorncroftequestriancenter.org/index.php/how-to-help/donate