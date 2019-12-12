William L. Dwyer, Jr., 64, of Avalon, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late William L. Dwyer, Sr. and Eleanor Mehlman Dwyer, he moved to Avalon ten years ago. Bill had a lifelong passion for surfing, he enjoyed classic cars and trucks and his vegetable garden. He loved dogs, the beach and he always looked forward to his winters in Florida. Bill is survived by his wife of 29 years, Alexa; his daughter, Rachel Dwyer; his brother, Tom (Mary Ann) Dwyer; and his nephews, Sean Dwyer and Casey Dwyer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Peter Dwyer. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Our Mother of Consolation Church, 9 East Chestnut Hill Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118, immediately followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Donations in Bill’s memory may be made to the Brendan Borek Endowed Fund, c/o CHOP Foundation, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Condolences at www.radzieta.com