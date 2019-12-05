Audrey Coleman Nichols Age 84, passed away peacefully on November 17 in the care of family and loved ones at her home in Ambler, Pennsylvania. Born Audrey Frances Coleman on December 9, 1934 to William and Gertrude Coleman, she spent her childhood in Tarrytown, New York, Daytona Beach, Florida, and Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. She attended Barnstable High School and Endicott College. On December 1st, 1963, she married George Quincy Nichols in Boston Massachusetts. The couple settled in Dover, Massachusetts, moving to Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania in 1977. Possessed of an eye for beauty, Audrey was well known for her sumptuous gardens, her award-winning flower arrangements, and her careers in antiques and interior design. She had a wry sense of humor, a love for the cacophony of flea markets, and a great appreciation for travel, art, and good conversation. She and George raised three children. A few years after the death of her husband in 2008, her health began to falter, and she lived a quiet life surrounded by beauty at her home in Ambler. Audrey is survived by her brother Robert, her three sons George, Jon, and Tucker, and her five grandchildren Quincy, Grantland, Elliott, Ruby, and Ada. Services will be held on Saturday, December 7th, at 11:00 AM, at St. Thomas’ Church, Whitemarsh in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society at https://phsonline.org/donate