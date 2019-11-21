William B. Washburn, an architect, died at 86 at The Hill at Whitemarsh on November 5, 2019. He was the son of the late Lillian and Lindsley Washburn, a long-time loving companion of Quita Woodward Horan and a graduate of The Haverford School, Harvard College and the University of Pennsylvania where he received a degree in architecture. He designed his own house, a charming small structure on Sunrise Lane in Chestnut Hill, in which he lived for almost 45 years. He cherished Chestnut Hill and used his professional skills to advocate for its care and preservation and supported many organizations that shared that mission, including the Chestnut Hill Conservancy, where he served on its Advisory Board, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Chestnut Hill Community Association and Friends of Pastorius Park, Inc. Although reserved, Bill was a witty and enjoyable conversationalist with many loyal friends and was a member of many social clubs including the Philadelphia, Penn and Rittenhouse Clubs and Sunnybrook Golf Club. He was also a member of the Franklin Inn, St. Elmo and the PA Society of the Sons of the Revolution. Memorial gifts may be made to The Haverford School, 450 Lancaster Avenue, Haverford, PA 19041 and to the Chestnut Hill Conservancy, 8708 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118. His friends plan a celebration of his life. Interment will be private. Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.