Elizabeth “Betsy” Oswald Evans, longtime resident of Mt. Airy and Chestnut Hill, passed away in Pittsburgh where she had moved in 2016 to be near her daughter and family. Betsy brought together her love of books and of children into a vocation as a school librarian. She served in that capacity at several local elementary schools, including Springside, West Penn and Overlook. She was also an active member of Saint Paul’s Church and of Saint Martin in the Field’s Church. She was an extraordinary friend, nurturing lifelong friendships from all phases of her life. She had a generous spirit, always willing to help anybody who was down. One of her favorite activities was delivering flowers to convalescent parishioners. Betsy loved the Morris Arboretum. She regularly walked there, alone or with family and friends. She also led tours there, both for adults and for children on school trips. Her effort to keep family ties strong will be sorely missed. She brought family from all over the country together, the last reunion was in May 2016 while she still lived in the family home near the Arboretum. Betsy was born and lived in northern California as a child. She graduated from Vassar College, and moved to Philadelphia in the 1970’s. She was the daughter of former Penn State President Jack Oswald and his wife, Rose. She was predeceased by her husband, Tom Evans and survived by her sister, Nancy Oswald of Berkeley, California, her brother John Oswald of St. Paul, Minnesota, her daughter, Sarah Olack and husband, Blake Olack of Pittsburgh, and by her granddaughters Sloane and Reese Olack. Betsy’s memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Church in Chestnut Hill on Saturday, October 26 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please remember Betsy with a gift to the Morris Arboretum.