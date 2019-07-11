Marion Ellerkamp Hobe, 95, of Chestnut Hill Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019 at Keystone Care Hospice on Stenton Avenue, Wyndmoor, PA. Born in New York City and a longtime resident of Manhasset, Long Island and Upper Saddle River, NJ, Marion was the daughter of William E. Ellerkamp and Catherine (Quinn) Ellerkamp. Marion was married to Charles John Hobe, also of NYC and Manhasset, NY, until his passing in 1977. “Chuck” was a combat veteran, having served on active duty in Europe, North Africa and French Morocco during WWII. Marion, beloved matriarch of “the Greatest Generation”, is survived by her children: Charles John Hobe, Jr., Candice (Joseph) Marini, Jill A. (William) Spalding, Deborah (Gary) Reed, Christopher W. Hobe (ex-wife Barbara Hobe and partner, Maureen Pitcher) and George T. Hobe (partner, Amy McCoubrey); a brother, William Gerard (Helen) Ellerkamp; a brother-in-law, Tyler W. Dann; a sister-in-law, Helen Brandenburg; nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, six nieces and six nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Catherine Dann. Throughout her life, she has been an inspiration for her graciousness, love and compassion. Marion was a graduate of a prominent secretarial school in New York City in the 1940’s, and subsequently worked as Executive Secretary in the advertising and aviation industries. She retired at the age of 62 and dedicated her last decades to her family. She loved traveling in Europe, was a great supporter of the arts, and will continue to be both loved and admired by those who knew her. A memorial service will be held at Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1 o’clock to 3 o’clock, to be followed by a Celebration of Life event at a later date. Memorial contributions in Marion’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s, to help in the fight against childhood cancer.