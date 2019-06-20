Patricia Lennig Peterson, fondly known as “Patter”, 77, loving mother, grandmother, and horticulturalist, died on June 4 peacefully at her home at the Hill at Whitemarsh. She was employed as a care consultant, retail manager, landscape designer, primary education teacher and a lifelong volunteer in local and national garden clubs. Patter was honored by both the Garden Club of Philadelphia and the Garden Club of America. She received multiple awards and recognitions including the Medal of Merit for Horticulture and Historic Preservation. She assisted in the establishment of the Chestnut Hill Flower Show and secured the GCA Founder’s Fund Award for the Awbury Arboretum. Patter was born and raised in Andalusia, PA. She attended Springside School and Bennett College in Millbrook, NY. She is survived by her sons, Charles M Peterson, III of Erdenheim, PA; Ted L Peterson of Ross, CA and Nicholas H Peterson of Nassau, Bahamas; three grandsons and four granddaughters. A private memorial service will be scheduled for Saturday June 29th followed by a reception at the Hill at Whitemarsh in Lafayette Hill, PA starting at 2pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Awbury Arboretum, One Awbury Road Philadelphia PA 19138-1505 or www.awbury.org/give.