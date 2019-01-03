Renee Nolan died of natural causes on December 23, 2018 at the age of 89. Renee was a much beloved mother, grandmother, wife, artist, and devoted educator. Born Renee Martha Schneider in New York City on March 22, 1929, Renee settled in Philadelphia where she became a life-long public school special education teacher. Renee showed the same adoring commitment to her students as she demonstrated towards her friends, children, and grandchildren. She is best known for her loving heart, boundless generosity, and creative spirit. Renee was a talented seamstress, international dancer, painter, and sculptor. Renee is survived by her three children, Laura Platton, Michael Platton, and Hillary Thibodeau; as well as her grandchildren, Lucas, Ana, Kayley, Ben, Nathaniel, and Abigail. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Unitarian Society of Germantown, 6511 Lincoln Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19119. All are welcome.