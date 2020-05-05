Crime Report: Two thefts

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from 2020.

Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

April 20. Theft on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street at approximately 3 p.m. Witness stated that offender took a variety of cough medicines (Nyquil, Dayquil, and Nexium). Offender was not on location when police arrived. Witness observed offender walking towards apartment complex. Video is available to view.

April 21. Theft on the 300 block of West Gravers Lane at approximately 1:40 a.m. Complainant has a video of a man breaking the rear passenger side window of his vehicle. Taken was loose change. Broken window estimated at approximately $300 for repair.

Summary: Two crimes for the week – two thefts

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.