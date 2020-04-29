Crime Report: One burglary and two thefts

Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

April 13. Theft on the 100 block of East Moreland Avenueat approximately 8:06 p.m. Complainant observed a man exit a vehicle in the middle of the street. The man took a package containing a women’s bathing suit off of the complaint’s porch, returned to his vehicle and drove southbound on Ardleigh St. The bathing suit was valued at $25.

April 15. Burglary on the 8400 block of Germantown Avenue. Police responded to the location in response to a burglary alarm, upon police arrival police found the front door broken and open. Police did a walkthrough of the building with negative results. Various suits and clothing were stolen.

April 18. Theft on the 100 block of West Highland Avenue. Complainant came to the 14th district to report a theft that occurred on April 12, 2020. The man stated that the lock on his locker (on city property) was broken and $557 in cash was missing. The man stated that his chief (Philadelphia Fire Department) has an ongoing investigation.

Summary: Four crimes for the week –one burglary and two thefts

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.