Crime Report: One aggravated assault and four thefts

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from February 24 to March 2, 2020.

Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

Feb. 24. Theft on the 200 block of West Gravers Lane between 3 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. a young man described as between the ages of 15 and 17 years old, took two Trump/Pence signs off his lawn. The signs are valued at $100 total.

Feb. 24. Theft on the 7700 block of Crittenden St. The store manager states that a man came into the store and took various items. Then the man fled in an unknown direction. The total value of items taken is $80.

Feb. 25. Theft on the 8600 block of Germantown Ave. at approximately 7 p.m. The manager stated that a man between 18 and 26 years old was loitering inside the store for around 10 minutes. Then the man grabbed the tip jar with $25 cash inside. The offender fled the store and went southbound on Germantown Ave. The man was last seen in the area of Germantown and Abington Avenue.

Feb. 28. Aggravated Assault on the 100 block of Benezet Street. A woman told police that she got into a verbal alteration with the offender regarding him going to a bar. She states that the offender became irate and wrapped his hands around her neck and tried to choke her. The woman stated that held a knife to her throat. There were visible lacerations to the left side of her neck. She refused medical treatment. The man was arrested and is in custody.

March 2. Theft on the 700 block of Wolcott Drive. The complaint states when he came outside this morning, the driver side car door window was broken, and the bumper was missing.

Summary: Five crimes for the week – Two aggravated assaults and three thefts

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.