Crime Report: Vehicle theft

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20.

Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

Jan. 18. Vehicle theft on the 8000 block of Germantown Ave. at approximately 8 p.m. Complaint told police an unknown individual took his 2018 black Audi with Ohio license plate HNJ-4710. The vehicle is valued at approximately $25,000.

Summary: one crime for the week – one vehicle theft

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.