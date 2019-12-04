Crime Report: One theft

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019. Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

Nov. 26. Theft on the 400 block of East Abington Ave. A woman told police that an unknown person removed a black and white chair (valued at $130) from her room at a nursing home without her permission.

Summary: One crime for the week – one theft.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.