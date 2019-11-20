Crime Report: One arrest, two thefts and two thefts from vehicles

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17. Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

Nov. 13. Theft from vehicle on the unit block of Valley Green Road. A man told police he parked a red 2018 Chevy Equinox Hertz rental car on Valley Green Road between 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. When he returned, he noticed that his passenger side window was broken and various items were missing from the center console: iPhone 6 with black case, 2 Chase credit cards, 2 – American Express Credit Cards, 2-BB&T credit cards, one brown wallet and $160 in cash.

Nov. 13. Complainant told police that he parked his 2019 Subaru Outback on the unit block of Valley Green Road between 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. When he returned, he discovered that the passenger side window was broken, and two canvas tote bags were taken from the rear seat and one handmade purse. The total value of all items taken $100. No latent prints were obtained.

Nov. 13. Theft from retail store on the 7700 block of Germantown Ave. An employee told police he witnessed a man take $107 in cash from the cash register and run out the front door of the store. The man was seen driving southbound on Germantown Avenue in a black Isuzu Rodeo, PA. The vehicle was stopped by 14th district police officers and the offender was positively identified by the employee. The man was arrested and transported to NWDD.

Nov. 16. Theft on the 8800 block of Germantown Avenue. A woman told police she was in the café in Chestnut Hill hospital and put her phone on the counter. When she came back to retrieve her phone, it was gone.

Summary: One arrest and four crimes for the week – two thefts and two thefts from vehicles

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.