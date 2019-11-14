Dorothy “Dottie” Patterson Mote peacefully passed away after battling Alzheimer’s disease at the Bishop White Lodge (Cathedral Village, Philadelphia PA) on September 23, 2019. She was 76 years old. Dorothy Jane Patterson was born on September 18, 1943 on the island of Maui, to her parents, Dr. and Mrs. William B Patterson. She graduated from Baldwin High School and then attended San Francisco State University to study nursing. There she met Michael Isnardi Mote of Sausilito, CA, whom she married in 1965. The Motes moved to Los Angeles where Michael received his Ph D. in Zoology as Dottie worked to support him as a nurse. They moved to New Haven Connecticut as Michael pursued a post-doctoral degree at Yale University. Her first child, Dr. Timothy Isnardi Mote, PhD was born there in 1970 and the family subsequently relocated to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1971. Her second child, Dr. Gregory Andrew Mote, DPM was born in August of 1971. Soon after the family relocated to their permanent home on Allens Lane in West Mt Airy. Dottie soon embarked on a long career in business administration for nonprofit organizations. She worked for People Books, the National Adoption Center, Golden Cradle Adoption Services and ultimately for the Jefferson Medical College Alumni Association. Late in her life she continue to bring her experience with nonprofit organizations through volunteering for the United Way. From childhood Dottie never lost her love of Maui and embodied Hawai’i through the flowers, food, music, and dress in her life. She was passionate about her garden and had a reputation of being an excellent entertainer and cook. Through playing bridge 40 years ago, Dottie developed a close group of friends that have been together for over 40 years. Dottie had an easy comforting persona, a true curiosity about people and a knack to engage you with her big blue eyes. Dottie is survived by her two sons, Tim and Greg, daughter in laws, Nikki and Alexis, and four grandchildren Sander, Cassius, Kitt and Maisy.