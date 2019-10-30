Crime Report: One burglary, one theft and two thefts from vehicles

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Oct. 21, 2019 to Oct. 27, 2019. Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

Oct. 23. Theft on the 8500 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 12 p.m. Thief took the following jewelry from a shop: one opal silver ring, turquoise ring, 3 silver bracelets, 2 silver pins and one silver necklace without his permission. The items are valued at $1,530.

Oct. 25. Theft from vehicle on the 200 block of East Willow Grove Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m. A man told police that an unknown person(s) entered his 2011 gray Toyota Prius sometime between 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 26 and took $10 in cash from the center console.

Oct. 26. Theft from vehicle on the 200 block of East Willow Grove Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. A woman told police than an unknown offender entered her 2004 Mercedes Benz and took the following items: one navy blue jacket and $3 in loose change. The items are valued at $453.

Oct. 26. Burglary forced entry on the 7800 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 5:34 a.m. The general manager for the McDonald’s stated when she arrived at the listed location, she smelled smoke coming from inside the store. When she walked into the office, she noticed the safe was open and the drawers were on the floor. While the manager was outside calling the police, she noticed that the windows on the side exit door had been smashed in. The estimated total value of items stolen is $4,000.

Summary: Four crimes for the week – one burglary, one theft and two thefts from vehicles

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.

Community Crime Meeting (PSA 4)

Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.

Chestnut Hill Library

8711 Germantown Ave.

Every month, the 14th district holds Police Service Area Meetings (PSAs) to allow residents to talk face-to-face with a police officer assigned to their neighborhood and to discuss any issues or concerns they may have in person. PSA 4 covers Northwestern Avenue to Allens Lane (North to South borders), Cheltenham Avenue to Germantown Avenue (East to West Borders). Call Crime Prevention Officer Hicks at 215-685-2147 to schedule a free security evaluation. Don’t forget to call the 14th District Police Department at 215-686- 3140 if you are going away for a week or two.