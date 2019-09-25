Dr. Ken Ginsburg kicks off Norwood-Fontbonne Academy’s Fall Speaker Series

Norwood-Fontbonne Academy, a Catholic independent academy for students in preschool through eighth grade, kicks off its Speaker Series this fall with Dr. Ken Ginsburg, who will present “Building Resilience in Children and Teens,” on Oct. 2, at 7 p.m., on NFA’s Fontbonne Campus at 8900 Norwood Ave.

Ginsburg, who is co-founder and director of programs at the Center for Parent and Teen Communication, will speak to the critical importance of parents in the lives of adolescents. He suggests that it is the security of a parent’s love that allows young people to launch successfully into an uncertain future, and it is their high expectations that hold them accountable, keeps them safe and shapes them to become their best selves.

Ginsburg will discuss parents’ modeling of self-care and healthy stress management strategies that teach children and teens how to get through tough times. This event is free and open to the public.

To RSVP or for more information, email Terri Hutsell, Associate Director of Donor and Community Engagement, at thutsell@norfon.org