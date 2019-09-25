Crime Report: Two thefts from vehicles and one theft

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Sept. 16 to Sept. 22, 2019.

Sept. 19. Theft from vehicle on the unit block of Druim Moir Lane. A woman told police that both of her two vehicles were parked in her driveway. She said sometime between Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. and Sept. 19 at 4:44 p.m., an unknown person rummaged through both of her vehicles. A Target gift card and loose change were taken. The woman stated she might have left the doors unlocked. There was no damage to either vehicle.

Sept. 20. Theft from vehicle on the 8400 block of Navajo Street. A woman told police she parked her car in the driveway on Sept. 20 at approximately 8 p.m. and on Sept. 21 at approximately 9 a.m., she found the door ajar and the car rummaged through. She also discovered $24 in cash and a Louis Vutton wallet missing from the vehicle. No damage was done to the vehicle.

Sept. 21. Theft on the 200 block of West Meade Street. A man told police he put his bike on the front porch on Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. On Sept. 21, he discovered it missing. The bike is valued at $1,500. Described as a blue and black Raleigh Bicycle.

Summary: Three crimes for the week – Two thefts from vehicles and one theft

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.