Crime Report: Outbreak of thefts from vehicles continues with nine cars looted

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from August 12 to August 18, 2019.

Aug. 12. Theft from vehicle on the 200 block of East Willow Grove Avenue. A woman told police that she parked her vehicle on East Willow Grove Avenue, and rummaged through it. The woman stated she may have left the vehicle unlocked. There were no signs of forced entry. Taken were several IDs and prescription glasses. The total value of items taken was $200.

Aug. 12. Burglary forced entry attempt. A homeowner told police that on Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. on the 400 block of East Willow Grove Avenue an unknown male began punching and hitting the rear glass door with a chair. The man was trying to gain entry and could not gain access. Then, he fled the location. The owner observed the incident through a security camera.

Aug. 12. Theft on the 8400 block of Shawnee Street. A man told police that three of his mountain bikes were taken off his front porch between 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Aug. 12.

Aug. 12. Theft from vehicle on Valley Green Road and Wolcott Drive on Aug. 4 at approximately 9 a.m. A man told police he was napping in his work truck when thieves stole the following items from his truck bed: one Yeti cooler, one sander, one hammer drill and four batteries. The items are valued at $1005.

Aug. 12. Theft from vehicle on the unit block of East Abington Avenue reported on August 12. A woman told police that she parked her vehicle on the unit block of Abington St and an unknown person entered her vehicle. Stolen from the vehicle was her PA driver’s license and a PNC debit card. Police arrested Daniel Simms, 26, of 400 block of Colwyn Avenue in Darby, who was found to have possession of the woman’s stolen property.

Aug. 13. Theft from vehicle on the 100 block of East Moreland Avenue. A man told police that sometime between Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. and Aug. 14 at 8:30 a.m. an unknown person entered his vehicle. The man told police when he left his vehicle it was secure. When he returned to his vehicle, he discovered both front doors ajar and the several items stolen. The items included two pairs of Ray-Ban prescription glasses, one CPR-mask, one hunting knife with black handle. The items are valued at $505.

Aug. 13. Theft from vehicle on the unit block of Valley View Road. A woman told police that between Aug. 13 between 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m., her vehicle was parked outside on Valley View Road. When an unknown person broke the driver’s side window of the vehicle and removed her black backpack. The backpack contained various credit cards and IDs.

Aug. 13. Vehicle theft on the 100 block of East Hartwell Lane. A woman told police she parked her car in her driveway on Hartwell Lane at 2 a.m. She returned to her car at 6:30 a.m. and discovered the vehicle missing. The woman told police she may have left the car unlocked. The 2016 Beige Honda CRV with PA #WISEMOM is valued at $20,000.

Aug. 13. Theft from vehicle on the 7700 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 12 p.m. A man told police an unknown person rummaged through his SUV. Taken was one Zippo handwarmer valued at $20.

Aug. 14. Theft from vehicle on the 100 block of West Mermaid Lane. A woman told police that between Aug. 7 at 10 p.m. and Aug. 8 at 6:30 a.m. She told police the unknown person took her driver’s license and debit card from her 2013 Toyota Corolla.

Aug. 14. Theft on the 8800 block of Germantown Avenue. Police responded to the location for a report of a theft. Upon arrival, the woman told police that she left her laptop in the women’s locker room, and when she returned it was gone.

Aug. 15. Theft from vehicle on the 100 block of West Mermaid Lane at approximately 2 p.m. A man told police that he parked his black Audi Q7 on Mermaid Lane. When he returned to his vehicle on August 16, he observed the its interior in disarray, roughly $20 in change was taken. There were no signs of forced entry.

Aug. 15. Theft on the 500 block of West Hartwell Lane. The compliant stated that on Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. an unknown person rifled through the owner’s car.

Aug. 17. Theft from vehicle on the 7900 block of Germantown Avenue. A man told police that he parked his vehicle in the driveway of his house on Aug. 16 around 11 p.m., and when he returned to his vehicle this morning, he noticed his driver side door open and his glove compartment open. Taken was a blue DRE Beat headphone. There was no damage to the vehicle.

Aug. 17. Theft at 1:45 p.m. on the 8700 block of Germantown Avenue. Police responded to a retail call for theft at the listed location. The male thief was asked for items from the back of the store, and then ran out with the items on foot to the parking lot.

Aug. 17. Aggravated Assault on the 100 block of Rex Avenue at approximately 9:19 p.m. A man told police that he was at a party in the Wissahickon Park when a teenager walked up to him and punched him in the face knocking out two of his front teeth. The man was transported to Chestnut Hill Hospital where he was treated.

Aug. 18. Theft on the 7800 block of Devon Street. A woman told police that an unknown person took the hose and hose holder from the front of her property. No time is listed.

Summary: Seventeen crimes for the week – one burglary, one aggravated assault, nine thefts from vehicles, one vehicle theft and five thefts.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215- 438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.