Crime Report: One robbery, one theft and one theft from vehicle

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from May 6 to May 12, 2019.

May 6. Robbery with handgun on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street at approximately 8:40 a.m. The store manager for Sprint stated that while opening the store, he was approached from behind by a black male wearing a ski mask. The employee stated that the man approached him brandishing a black gun. The robber forced the manager to the rear of the store and made him open the safe. Taken was $48 in cash. The robber fled through the rear of the store and jumped into a blue vehicle of an unknown make and model.

May 9. Theft on the 8600 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. A woman told police that while she was at Tavern on the Hill, unknown person(s) took credit cards from her purse that was left unattended on her chair.

May 12. Theft from vehicle on the 8200 block of Ardleigh Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. A woman told police she parked her 2018 Volkswagen at her residence, and the last time she saw it was at approximately 12 a.m. When she returned to her vehicle at 3 p.m., she noticed that someone had gained access to her vehicle. Taken was a book bag with paperwork, 25 gym shorts, three athletic jerseys, two pairs of Ray Ban glasses and a pair of Gucci glasses. The items are valued at $1,900.

Summary: Three crimes – one robbery with handgun, one theft and one theft from vehicle

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.