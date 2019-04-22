Mt. Airy senior baseball to hold tryouts

The Mt. Airy Senior American Legion baseball team will hold continued tryouts over the next two weekends. The Senior Legion team is open to players ages 16-19 (birth years 2000-2003) and competes in the Lower Montco American Legion League. The baseball is highly competitive, and the team has enjoyed a good deal of success in recent years. The season consists of 18 games from May 19 to July 8, with playoffs immediately after.

Tryouts will occur on April 27 and May 4, both at Leeds Field on Rodney and East Sedgwick Streets at 5:30 p.m.

Questions can be sent to mtairybaseball@yahoo.com