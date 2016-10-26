by Mary Ann Boyer, Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants, LLC Norwood-Fontbonne Academy received a grant from the Philadelphia Area Independent Schools Business Officers Association to address environmental sustainability and foster collaboration between the school and neighboring institutions. NFA teamed up with its Parents Association, Chestnut Hill College, Morris Arboretum, and Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants to create […]

by Tom Utescher The girls of Springside Chestnut Hill Academy closed out their pre-holiday basketball schedule last Thursday evening out at Hatboro Horsham High School, where a 36-28 non-league victory over the host Hatters allowed the Blue Devils to level their overall record at 4-4. For the most part the game had sort of a […]

by Lorraine Horowitz Inspired to make a change following the 2016 election, a group of Glenside community members are working together to show that “hate has no home” in their neighborhood. The group has developed, marketed and distributed signs throughout Philadelphia and surrounding areas that leverage artwork created by Steven Luce. The artwork is […]