600 area residents make clear: ‘Hate Has No Home Here’
by Lorraine Horowitz Inspired to make a change following the 2016 election, a group of Glenside community members are working together to show that “hate has no home” in their neighborhood. The group has developed, marketed and distributed signs throughout Philadelphia and surrounding areas that leverage artwork created by Steven Luce. The artwork is […]
SCH hangs on to cap off win over Hatters
by Tom Utescher The girls of Springside Chestnut Hill Academy closed out their pre-holiday basketball schedule last Thursday evening out at Hatboro Horsham High School, where a 36-28 non-league victory over the host Hatters allowed the Blue Devils to level their overall record at 4-4. For the most part the game had sort of a […]
NFA wins grant for sustainability
by Mary Ann Boyer, Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants, LLC Norwood-Fontbonne Academy received a grant from the Philadelphia Area Independent Schools Business Officers Association to address environmental sustainability and foster collaboration between the school and neighboring institutions. NFA teamed up with its Parents Association, Chestnut Hill College, Morris Arboretum, and Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants to create […]
Local family painting business ends 85-year run
By Len Lear All good things come to an end. That was never more clear than in the case of Len Magargee, whose family’s Germantown house-painting business, Magargee Brothers, Inc., lasted from 1932, during the Great Depression, until 2001, whereupon they merged with Nolan Painting of Havertown, one of the largest residential painting contractors in […]
How to be good in media? Do your job
As we begin a two-week look back at some of the biggest stories of 2016, I’m left thinking about the role of this newspaper in this community. Journalists (believe it or not) are not in the habit of patting themselves on the back. Or even of taking the time to tell people their own […]
Flowers artificial, but talent is real for local artist
By Len Lear Desiree Jacques, 59, was born in New York but moved as a baby with her family to Philadelphia in 1958. She grew up in North Philly, then lived in East Oak Lane and then West Mt. Airy for more than 30 years. “As a young little girl,” she said, “I found myself […]