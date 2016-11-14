Latest News:
Suspect sought for Hill bike theft
On Sunday, January 15, at 9:30 a.m., an unknown black male was captured on surveillance video around a residence on the 7600 block of Germantown Avenue. A short time later the male is captured on video walking away with a bicycle that was taken out of a storage shed on the property. Taken was a […]
Latest Sports News:
GA rebounds with 4 straight wins including 71-47 victory against PC
By Jonathan Vander Lugt Just seven days prior to its matchup with longtime rival Penn Charter, Germantown Academy looked out of sorts in a season-opening loss to the Haverford School. Evan-Eric Longino scored just seven points. No one, other than Kyle McCloskey, scored more than four. It was the first time that GA had lost […]
Latest School News:
NFA wins grant for sustainability
by Mary Ann Boyer, Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants, LLC Norwood-Fontbonne Academy received a grant from the Philadelphia Area Independent Schools Business Officers Association to address environmental sustainability and foster collaboration between the school and neighboring institutions. NFA teamed up with its Parents Association, Chestnut Hill College, Morris Arboretum, and Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants to create […]
Latest Local Life
Chestnut Hill psychiatrist tells you ‘How to be Happier’
By Barbara Sherf Whether you are in chronic pain, have anxiety over the current political climate or just want to learn about positive psychology, a local psychiatrist is offering a “How to be Happier” class in Chestnut Hill. Dr. Sarah Whitman, a Hill resident for 23 years and practicing psychiatrist for 26 years, works primarily […]
Latest Opinion
Comcast prefers the role of bully in response to city bill
by Jay A. McCalla Nobody likes a bully, and yet they persist. Schoolyard bullies, social media bullies, boardroom bullies, church bullies: They’re everywhere and always have been because there is a permanent dynamic to bullying. The strong and entitled target the weak and vulnerable. It’s an unerring, eternal formula. Bullying isn’t confined to the schoolyard […]
Latest Arts & Entertainment
Muralist: From France, Argentina and Harlem to Mt. Airy
By Len Lear Rachel Elin-Saintine, 32, who has lived in the Nippon/Bryan/Cresheim section of Mt. Airy for two years, is known by her neighbors as a brilliant artist who paints murals for babies’ nurseries and children’s play spaces in homes. (Her business is called 3 Little Pigments.) But Rachel, who also teaches at the Miquon […]