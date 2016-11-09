- Bolen falls, then GA rises to overcome Episcopal
Gravers Lane residents hope resurfacing offers relief from potholes and curb damage
by Brendan Sample For several years, residents of East Gravers Lane have taken notice of the poor condition of their street in an attempt to have it fixed. Due mostly to the heavy traffic of the SEPTA “L” bus, the road has suffered from big and small cracks along the side and plenty of uneven […]
Bolen falls, then GA rises to overcome Episcopal
by Tom Utescher When a popular and respected team leader is injured at the outset of a big game, her colleagues can react in several ways. They can become disheartened and convince themselves that their cause is lost, or they can experience an adrenalin bump and rally together to raise their game in honor of […]
NFA wins grant for sustainability
by Mary Ann Boyer, Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants, LLC Norwood-Fontbonne Academy received a grant from the Philadelphia Area Independent Schools Business Officers Association to address environmental sustainability and foster collaboration between the school and neighboring institutions. NFA teamed up with its Parents Association, Chestnut Hill College, Morris Arboretum, and Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants to create […]
Multi-tasker charms audiences at new restaurant/cabaret
by Len Lear Michael Richard Kelly-Cataldi is a talented, charismatic multi-tasker who in 1994 opened the city’s first pet boutique, “…and Toto, too!®” which won a Philadelphia Magazine “Best of Philly®” award. He has also been the property manager of a condo building with 160 residential units and 20 commercial units in Philadelphia, and […]
When you travel: plan ahead or just let things happen?
By Elise Seyfried Do you know what you’ll be doing exactly five months from now? I do. I will be en route to Ireland with my two 20-something daughters. This is a 60th birthday gift, and I can’t wait. Ever since I snagged cheap airline tickets, I have been after the girls to sit […]
by Michael Caruso St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Chestnut Hill, presented its first Choral Evensong song of 2017 Sunday, Jan. 29. The service marked the Feast of the Conversion of St. Paul and featured the parish’s combined adult and treble choirs plus organ scholar Joseph Russell at the church’s incomparable Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ. It was Russell […]