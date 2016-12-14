Latest News:
Flourtown woman, seeking post-election support, forms social justice group
by Sue Ann Rybak What started in Flourtown as a “casual post-election support group” has evolved into a community organization called “Social Justice Group, Springfield Township and Chestnut Hill.” Ellen Stevenson, 70, of Flourtown, said after the election she was feeling depressed and “genuinely concerned” that the American values she cherished were at risk. “After […]
GFS starts well in Friends League hoops, SCH, LaSalle, GA updates
By Jonathan Vander Lugt The Germantown Friends Tigers, sit at 8-4, and have a 2-0 headstart on Friends League play. Mike Buckmire, the lanky, cerebral senior guard has been leading the team. “Since last year we’ve played through him,” GFS head coach Shawn Werdt said. “He does a good job of picking his spots and […]
NFA wins grant for sustainability
by Mary Ann Boyer, Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants, LLC Norwood-Fontbonne Academy received a grant from the Philadelphia Area Independent Schools Business Officers Association to address environmental sustainability and foster collaboration between the school and neighboring institutions. NFA teamed up with its Parents Association, Chestnut Hill College, Morris Arboretum, and Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants to create […]
Who rescues whom? Golden ‘Velcro dog’ offers best therapy
By Barbara Sherf As you read this, our sweet 12-year-old Golden Retriever may or may not have made it out of surgery with Dr. Jaqui Niles of Metropolitan Veterinary Associates of Valley Forge. But I can tell you that we gave it our best shot. Tucker rescued us in 2007 when he curled up at […]
Wine & Dine: Leila’s brings French bistro to Flourtown
By Sam Gugino You or your GPS might be a bit confused by the Leila’s Bistro Facebook page, which lists an Erdenheim address under “Find Us” but also refers to itself as “French American Cuisine in the heart of Flourtown.” Actually, it’s neither. Leila’s is in Flourtown, but just across Bethlehem Pike from Erdenheim in […]
Want to be a published writer? Learn from Mt. Airy author, lay minister
By Len Lear In 2012 Mt. Airy resident Janet Mason, 57, wrote a memoir, “Tea Leaves, A Memoir of Mothers and Daughters,” which her publisher, Bella Books, maintained was the first LGBT (Lesbian/Gay/Bi-sexual/Transgendered) nonfiction book in over a decade to address directly the issues of caring for elderly parents. Janet is also a lay minister […]