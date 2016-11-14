by Mary Ann Boyer, Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants, LLC Norwood-Fontbonne Academy received a grant from the Philadelphia Area Independent Schools Business Officers Association to address environmental sustainability and foster collaboration between the school and neighboring institutions. NFA teamed up with its Parents Association, Chestnut Hill College, Morris Arboretum, and Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants to create […]

By Jonathan Vander Lugt Just seven days prior to its matchup with longtime rival Penn Charter, Germantown Academy looked out of sorts in a season-opening loss to the Haverford School. Evan-Eric Longino scored just seven points. No one, other than Kyle McCloskey, scored more than four. It was the first time that GA had lost […]

On Sunday, January 15, at 9:30 a.m., an unknown black male was captured on surveillance video around a residence on the 7600 block of Germantown Avenue. A short time later the male is captured on video walking away with a bicycle that was taken out of a storage shed on the property. Taken was a […]