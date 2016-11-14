- Humor and hopefulness a balm for this Mt. Airy marcher
Gravers Lane residents hope resurfacing offers relief from potholes and curb damage
by Brendan Sample For several years, residents of East Gravers Lane have taken notice of the poor condition of their street in an attempt to have it fixed. Due mostly to the heavy traffic of the SEPTA “L” bus, the road has suffered from big and small cracks along the side and plenty of uneven […]
GFS squash girls fall to reborn Big Red
By Tom Utescher Two years ago, the racquetwomen of Germantown Friends were able to overcome visiting Lawrenceville School, 6-3, despite missing their original number one player. When the teams met again at the Germantown Cricket Club last Wednesday, the Tigers succumbed 1-8 to their Garden State guests, even though the Big Red played without […]
NFA wins grant for sustainability
by Mary Ann Boyer, Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants, LLC Norwood-Fontbonne Academy received a grant from the Philadelphia Area Independent Schools Business Officers Association to address environmental sustainability and foster collaboration between the school and neighboring institutions. NFA teamed up with its Parents Association, Chestnut Hill College, Morris Arboretum, and Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants to create […]
Brother of murdered Mt. Airy realtor starts foundation in his memory
by Sue Ann Rybak Brandon S. Bruce was devastated when he learned his fraternal twin brother Terrell L. Bruce, 33, of Mt. Airy, was shot in the head and killed on Dec. 27, 2016, by his former estranged girlfriend Martina Westcott while driving his SUV on the 500 block of Walnut Lane in Germantown. […]
When you travel: plan ahead or just let things happen?
By Elise Seyfried Do you know what you’ll be doing exactly five months from now? I do. I will be en route to Ireland with my two 20-something daughters. This is a 60th birthday gift, and I can’t wait. Ever since I snagged cheap airline tickets, I have been after the girls to sit […]
She’s seeing the beauty in everything, even melancholy
by Rita Charleston Sarah Ruhl’s “Melancholy Play,” which is currently being staged by Old Academy Players, 3544 Indian Queen Lane in East Falls, through Jan. 29, follows the adventures of a charming lady named Tilly whose melancholy may be objectionable to her employer but is oddly attractive to those around her. In fact, according to […]