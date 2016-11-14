Latest News:
UPDATE: Police charge suspect in weekend home invasion, sexual assault
by Brendan Sample Police have charged a suspect in the home invasion and sexual assault of a 56-year-old woman that occurred in Chestnut Hill this past Saturday. James Bradley, 20, of W. Mt. Airy was charged with robbery, sexual assault and related offenses according to police sources. The incident happened around 4:25 a.m. in a […]
GFS squash girls fall to reborn Big Red
By Tom Utescher Two years ago, the racquetwomen of Germantown Friends were able to overcome visiting Lawrenceville School, 6-3, despite missing their original number one player. When the teams met again at the Germantown Cricket Club last Wednesday, the Tigers succumbed 1-8 to their Garden State guests, even though the Big Red played without […]
NFA wins grant for sustainability
by Mary Ann Boyer, Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants, LLC Norwood-Fontbonne Academy received a grant from the Philadelphia Area Independent Schools Business Officers Association to address environmental sustainability and foster collaboration between the school and neighboring institutions. NFA teamed up with its Parents Association, Chestnut Hill College, Morris Arboretum, and Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants to create […]
One man’s choices for 2016’s top local restaurants
by Len Lear The beginning of the year is traditionally a time for newspaper columnists to sum up their selections for “best” books, movies, TV shows, etc., of the year that just ended, so here are my choices for our best restaurant experiences of 2016 in and near Chestnut Hill: PO LE CUCINA is an […]
From book shop owner to Local columnist: Enemies of Reading at 10
by Hugh Gilmore If you suspected I was a man of low ambition, I’ll confirm that by telling you that for years I had hoped to write regularly for this newspaper. During those years, however, I ran a used and rare books store down on East Chestnut Hill Avenue, and I didn’t want to […]
Flourtown author David Low juggles Highs and Lows of Life
By Len Lear David Low is definitely high up in the firmament of spiritual, intellectual and talented multi-taskers in the Chestnut Hill area. Low, 62, who has been an adjunct professor at many area colleges and universities such as Chestnut Hill College, Rowan, Rutgers-Camden, La Salle and Holy Family, is also the author of the […]