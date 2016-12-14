Latest News:
Mt. Airy business owner starts campaign to raise minimum wage
by Sue Ann Rybak Ken Weinstein, president of Philly Office Retail and owner of Trolley Car eateries, recently launched WageChange, a non-partisan initiative led by small business owners to gradually increase their employees’ minimum pay to $11 an hour by 2020. The Mt. Airy resident said when it became clear that President-elect Donald Trump didn’t […]
SLIDESHOW: Norwood Snowball Tournament 2017
Created with flickr slideshow. Photos by Tom Utescher
NFA wins grant for sustainability
by Mary Ann Boyer, Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants, LLC Norwood-Fontbonne Academy received a grant from the Philadelphia Area Independent Schools Business Officers Association to address environmental sustainability and foster collaboration between the school and neighboring institutions. NFA teamed up with its Parents Association, Chestnut Hill College, Morris Arboretum, and Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants to create […]
Dance class for adults will help you tap into fun, energy and good health
by Len Lear Ginger is a healthful, nutritious spice, and Ginger Sable is a healthful, energetic dance teacher who will definitely inject some spice into the life of anyone who takes her upcoming classes in “Tap Dancing for Adults” for the Mt. Airy Learning Tree. Ginger, 50, a Glenside resident who danced professionally in Florida […]
Taking on minimum wage
Ken Weinstein, the politically active Mt. Airy entrepreneur who runs the Trolley Car Diner, made the rounds of local news by publicizing the fact that he and several other local businesses in both Mt. Airy and Chestnut Hill will raise their own minimum wages paid to employees to $11. “Our employees deserve better,” Weinstein […]
‘Lessons’ memorable at St. Martin’s Church in Chestnut Hill
by Michael Caruso Just as it fell to the Episcopal Church of St. Martin-in-the-Fields, Chestnut Hill, to open the Christmas season with music on Sunday, Dec. 4, the second Sunday of Advent, so it fell to St. Martin’s to bring the season to a close musically on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Feast of the […]