FOW outlines ambitious Sustainable Trails Initiative
by Sue Ann Rybak Attendees packed the Friends of Wissahickon public projects meeting held Jan. 25 at Chestnut Hill Chestnut Hill Friends Meetinghouse. Peg Shaw, FOW’s project manager, updated participants on its Sustainable Trail Initiative (STI), a multifaceted initiative that joins together a programmatic focus on habitat restoration, water quality, user experience and safety, and […]
Bolen falls, then GA rises to overcome Episcopal
by Tom Utescher When a popular and respected team leader is injured at the outset of a big game, her colleagues can react in several ways. They can become disheartened and convince themselves that their cause is lost, or they can experience an adrenalin bump and rally together to raise their game in honor of […]
NFA wins grant for sustainability
by Mary Ann Boyer, Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants, LLC Norwood-Fontbonne Academy received a grant from the Philadelphia Area Independent Schools Business Officers Association to address environmental sustainability and foster collaboration between the school and neighboring institutions. NFA teamed up with its Parents Association, Chestnut Hill College, Morris Arboretum, and Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants to create […]
Hill native chills out with penguins on Antarctica trip
by Len Lear Carol Massaro Flavell, 72, who grew up in Chestnut Hill and went to Jenks Elementary School, Germantown High School, Temple University, the University of Rhode Island and Boston College for grad school (twice), has lived in Boston since 1984. “Boston and Philly are very much alike (as all Philly ex-pats agree) — […]
Refugees welcome here: NW residents mobilize
by Shelly Yanoff and Judi Bernstein-Baker The world is facing its greatest refugee crisis since World War II, with more than 65 million people displaced by war and persecution. According to the International Rescue Committee, one out of every 122 people in the world has been displaced from his or her home. Refugees who are […]
Mt. Airy artist speaks volumes with ‘Voice of Color’
by Barbara Sherf Lifelong area resident and abstract artist Stuart Shils, 62, was introduced to light and nature as a toddler as his mother, a longtime Philadelphia schoolteacher, and father, an insurance salesman, would take him and his sister to the Wissahickon Valley for nature walks. “The whole area of Chestnut Hill had a great […]