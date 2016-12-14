by Mary Ann Boyer, Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants, LLC Norwood-Fontbonne Academy received a grant from the Philadelphia Area Independent Schools Business Officers Association to address environmental sustainability and foster collaboration between the school and neighboring institutions. NFA teamed up with its Parents Association, Chestnut Hill College, Morris Arboretum, and Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants to create […]

By Jonathan Vander Lugt The Germantown Friends Tigers, sit at 8-4, and have a 2-0 headstart on Friends League play. Mike Buckmire, the lanky, cerebral senior guard has been leading the team. “Since last year we’ve played through him,” GFS head coach Shawn Werdt said. “He does a good job of picking his spots and […]

by Sue Ann Rybak What started in Flourtown as a “casual post-election support group” has evolved into a community organization called “Social Justice Group, Springfield Township and Chestnut Hill.” Ellen Stevenson, 70, of Flourtown, said after the election she was feeling depressed and “genuinely concerned” that the American values she cherished were at risk. “After […]