Springfield commissioners call for Gale’s resignation

Protesters gathered at Springfield’s Cisco Park on Saturday, June 13, to protest racism and police violence. (Photo by Ellen Badger)

by Betsy Wallace

At the outset of their Business Meeting on Wednesday, June 10, the Board of Commissioners joined the elected officials of Whitemarsh and Plymouth Townships and the Borough of Conshohocken in censuring Montgomery County Commissioner Joseph Gale for his “heartless and misguided statement” about “riots and looting in Philadelphia,” and “calling for his resignation and apology to the African American community and to all our neighbors throughout Montgomery County who believe in racial equity.” See the Commissioners’ full response on the Springfield Township website, springfieldmontco.org/information/news-notifications/article/?id=4330

Before Gale issued his statement on June 1, the Board of Commissioners issued a “Statement on the Death of George Floyd,” calling for unity to counter racism and injustice and “tak[ing] the knee” in solidarity with our nation as we begin to heal and address the concerns of all our community residents.” See the Commissioners’ June 1 Statement here: springfieldmontco.org/information/news-notifications/article/?id=4250

County Commissioner Gale’s Press Statement called the Black Lives Matter Movement “a Radical Left-Wing Hate Group” and “perpetrators of domestic terror,” and, among other things, sharply criticized Philadelphia Mayor Kenney and Police Commissioner Outlaw for being sympathetic to them.

It’s official: There will be no Fourth of July parade this year.

Board President Baird Standish announced that the Oreland Lions Club has cancelled the annual Fourth of July parade this year because the it could not ensure everyone’s safety during the pandemic. This is the first time the Club has had to cancel the parade in its 69-year history of sponsoring it.

Mermaid Park Project receives $197,000 Montgomery County Grant

Springfield Township is one of fifteen municipalities in Montgomery County to receive a large grant from the Montco 2040 Implementation Grant Program, which will be used to restore the natural habitat and improve the water quality of the aquatic ecosystem at Mermaid Park while adding new park amenities. Springfield Township received $197,000 from Montco 2040 grant (maximum award is $200,000). The project’s total cost is $247,000.



School District gets 90-day extension of review process for the demolishment of the Enfield Elementary School

The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the School District’s letter requesting that the land development review process be extended for 90 days. The School District’s original plan called for demolishing the Enfield Elementary School to create three athletic fields. The District’s extension request may signify a change in plans, possibly due to an anticipated decreased budget or to the recognition that the District may need the school to remain open in order to meet social distancing requirements in the fall.

Board Of Commissioners passes resolution approving temporary outdoor restaurant seating during the COVID-19 Yellow Phase.

By unanimous vote on Wednesday, the Board of Commissioners passed Resolution No. 1497, allowing township restaurants to expand their outdoor seating temporarily during the State’s and the Township’s COVID-19 reopening plans in the Yellow Phase. Contact the Township Manager’s Office to obtain a copy of the resolution.

Children’s athletic program representatives ask the Commissioners and the Parks and Recreation Department to reconsider the number of people allowed per organized sporting event during the COVID-19 Green Phase.

At their Workshop meeting, the Board of Commissioners heard reactions from representatives of the various children’s Little League, Softball and Soccer programs to the Township Parks and Recreation Department’s proposal to set a limit of 25 spectators at games in its COVID-19 Reopening Plan and Guidelines for the Green Phase. Speaking for Little League and Softball programs, Joe Kaub, Happ Capoferri and Scott May urged the Township to consider increasing the number of spectators allowed at any one game, arguing that the State, the County, and most municipalities set 250 spectators as the limit in the Green Phase. The Board of Commissioners offered to create a committee, which will include stakeholders, to help establish guidelines for organized sport games and spectators. Everyone agreed with maintaining social distancing among spectators, requiring facemasks for coaches and players not on the field, prohibiting the sharing of equipment among teams, cleaning all equipment after each game, and sanitizing baseballs between innings.

Township’s Environmental Advisory Commission hosts virtual workshop on solar panels on June 17 at 7 PM.

The Springfield Township Environmental Advisory Commission (EAC) is hosting a Solarize virtual webinar on Wednesday, June 17 at 7pm. Meenal Raval, an area expert who runs the Solarize Southeast Pennsylvania program, will cover assessing your roof and estimating how much solar power you can generate and what to do if you want to pursue solarizing your home. Participation is free. Contact Joy Bergey, EAC Vice-Chair, joybergey@gmail.com to register, obtain the link, and get more information.

Township residents can see and listen to the Recorded Business meeting via ZOOM here: springfieldmontco.org/government/meeting-agendas-minutes/. Check the Township website for all Public Meeting Agendas, minutes and video-recordings of the Township Business meetings at Springfieldmontco.org