New nonprofit giving money to struggling Germantown families

by Len Lear

It is no secret that many families in the city, including the Northwest, are struggling mightily to pay the rent, feed their children, etc., often because of coronavirus-induced unemployment. However, a group of Germantown activists have created a nonprofit that cuts through the usual bureaucratic red tape and provides direct cash payments to some of the most needy residents.

Called Germantown Mutual Aid Fund, GMAF is a community-generated gifting fund that was created out of a recent discussion among members of G.R.E.A.T. (Germantown Residents for Economic Alternatives Together). Germantown resident Lindsay Stolkey first floated the idea, and then several others offered to help organize.

The intent of the fund is to “create a solidarity with support for community members struggling financially due to the COVID19/Quarantine crisis and to help stabilize our community and help prevent displacement.”

Jill Saull, a member of G.R.E.A.T., had posted on their Facebook page, asking if anyone wanted to help organize a mutual aid fund. Several people responded; some of the ones who already had some connection to G.R.E.A.T. followed through, and they coordinated from there to make it happen.

“It took us almost a month and a half to get it all together,” said Saull. “There were a lot of decisions we had to make together about how to best do this in a way that would meet the needs of our community and fit within the mission of our group.”

The working members of GMAF are Stolkey, Saull, Cathy Brown, Marie Monique-Marthol and Susan Christian. Fundraising began May 1, and as of this writing (May 19), there was just over $15,000 in the fund. “Friends, neighbors and neighborhood institutions have generously donated,” Saull told us. “Over 75 people have contributed thus far. I am a bit overwhelmed.”

Applicants must live in Germantown zip codes 19144 or 19138.The application process opened May 9. There are two application cycles each month. They are due on the 1st and 16th of the month. “We are now processing the first round of requests,” said Saull. “We have 13 applications in this first round.”

The requests in this group range between $135 to $2500. People are asking for help with rent, utility bills, diapers and formula. GMAF also provides links to other resources. “We are processing these requests, prioritizing the need and will make money available in the next 10 days,” said Saull. “Things we take into consideration might be issues like ‘Are you a single parent? Have you applied for unemployment? Are you caring for children or elderly?’

“We are still asking for donations so that the fund can remain solvent for as long as it is needed. Many companies are offering to match their employees’ donations; artists are doing fundraisers (Birdie Bush will be doing a live-stream concert on June 12 and donating a portion to the fund), and folks are getting creative. Funding decisions are made primarily on need and urgency.”

No one is guaranteed financial assistance, and the gifts also depend on how much money GMAF is able to maintain in the fund through the generosity of others who make donations. The new volunteer-run nonprofit is a 501c3, so donations are tax-deductible. “We are trying to create a culture of care,” the group insists. “We want to be able to give hope to those who may be running low on it right now. We are putting into action ‘Love thy neighbor.’”

To make GMAF donations, visit greatgtown.org or call 267-551-0662. Jill Saull is a board member and producer-at-large for Gtown Radio at 92.9 FM, which airs music, interviews, news and radio plays. She is also a reading tutor, floral designer, professional photographer and former outdoor educator at the Wissahickon Environmental Center. Len Lear can be reached at lenlear@chestnuthilllocal.com