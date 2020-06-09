Norwood-Fontbonne Academy celebrates the end of the school year with a parade

Norwood-Fontbonne Academy faculty and staff lined the roads of both campuses along the parade route to say goodbye to students and families and share their best wishes for the summer. Even the Sisters of Saint Joseph, living in Assumption Convent on the Fontbonne Campus, joined the route to cheer on NFA families.

It was the first time since mid-March, when NFA transitioned to distance learning due to COVID-19 restrictions, that teachers were able to see their students in person, and it was a welcome reunion.

“This was not the school year we had planned, but the parade was such a joyous way to end it,” says Dr. Ryan Killeen, president, Norwood-Fontbonne Academy. “It was wonderful to see so many of our students and families who we haven’t seen in months. I’m grateful that they took time to wish our faculty and staff well and thank them for their efforts. I couldn’t ask for more dedicated faculty. They’ve gone above and beyond in so many ways.”

As a DJ played summer-themed music, a steady stream of parents beeped their horns and followed the parade route with their cars decorated with blue and gold streamers and balloons. Students held signs out of the car windows and dropped off gifts and cards as they slowed down to say hello.

NFA’s retirees this year had a special place on the parade route, too. Retiring from this year are Marianne Finnegan, principal, Upper School, Terri Hutsell, associate director, donor & community engagement, and faculty members Jeri Fox, grade 5, and Sr. Pat Hagan, SSJ, grade 7.

To finish the parade, faculty and staff members joined in a conga line, as they said goodbye to each other before summer break.

The next on-campus event will be a limited-attendance outdoor graduation on Tuesday, July 7.