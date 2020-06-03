CHCA cancels Pastorius concerts, movies, Black & White Gala

by Pete Mazzaccaro

The Chestnut Hill Community Association announced that its summer slate of events – the Pastorius Park Concert Series, the Movies under The Starts at the Water Tower Recreation Center and the Black & White Gala – have all been cancelled. The announcement was made by Social Division Vice President Marilyn Paucker at the CHCA board of directors meeting on Thursday, May 28.

“I’m very sad to make this announcement, but we really don’t have a choice,” Paucker said.

Discussion at the meeting turned toward other options, including holding a virtual concert in order to keep the Pastorius Park streak alive – the concert series would have marked its 72nd year.

CHCA president Laura Lucas said she felt the CHCA needed to explore other options for holding events in order to provide ways to bring the community together.

“Our community is looking for us to rise to the occasion,” she said. “We’re trying to do that. I don’t think that this is a time to retreat. This is the time to look and see what we can do for our community and just change up how we do it.”

Ideas for other events included virtual concerts, virtual house tours and also virtual tours of outdoor gardens.

Grants and loans

CHCA executive director Anne McNiff reported that the CHCA had received a Payroll Protection loan from the federal government, which will pay for the association’s staffing through June. She said the association had also received $2,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan grant. The funding, McNiff said, was a significant help to the association, particularly at a time when it cannot host fundraisers and has postponed its annual fund drive appeal.

211 E. Meade Street

After a brief overview, the board voted to support the variance request for the owners of 211 E. Meade Street to build a first-floor addition to their home. That project had been presented to both of the CHCA’s zoning review committees and had garnered support of both. The CHCA agreed to send a letter to support the property variance to the city’s zoning board of adjustments.