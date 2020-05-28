Letters, May 28: Keep those masks on, great care at CH Hospital

Keep the masks on the Hill

As a Chestnut Hill resident, I regularly walk on Germantown Avenue and the side streets. The streets are always busy with pedestrian traffic, but especially now. The number of people who walk their dogs, push strollers, ride bicycles, run, skateboard, and even roller blade is a sign of a vibrant urban neighborhood.

But I note one major disappointment. Depending on the time of day, at least half of those people are not wearing masks. I listen to the daily briefings of our City’s Department of Public Health, available through Facebook Live. Each day, the Mayor, the Managing Director, and the Public Health Commissioner provide their reports and answer questions from local media regarding the Corona virus. Each day Mayor Kenney and Dr. Farley urge residents to observe social distance and to wear masks when we are outside. They understand that for those who run or bike, it may be difficult to wear the mask all the time, but that we should pull the mask up when approaching other people.

Chestnut Hill is not immune! As the Local reported recently, as of May 10, there were 328 cases and 88 deaths at Chestnut Hill Hospital due to COVID-19. As of May 22, according to the Philadelphia Department of Health, there have been 1,165 deaths reported in the City. The Department also cites that 30.8% of those tested in zip code 19118 for the COVID-19 tested positive. As the Department reports, in Philadelphia there is a high risk of community transmission.

I know that, due to certain medical conditions, not everyone can wear a mask. For those who can, I urge you to please wear a mask when walking on the busy streets and sidewalks of our neighborhood. If you do, I thank you for your kindness. You are my heroes.

Barbara Sheehan

Chestnut Hill

Received exceptional care at Chestnut Hill Hospital

I read your recent article regarding the staff during this pandemic at Chestnut Hill Hospital. [Hospital gets backup from U.S. Army Reserves, April 14] I would like to share my recent in-patient experience there with you.

I was admitted on March 28 and discharged on April 3, during this crucial time period for the COVID-19 virus.

I received exceptional care during my hospital stay to keep me safe from contagious patients. My family and I were extremely nervous and concerned about being kept in the hospital, not that I had a choice, but the wonderful staff took every precaution to keep me safe and did everything they could to have me discharged as soon as I was able I started out on one floor, which came down with the virus, and I was moved to the 4th floor where I experienced wonderful nursing care. I truly don’t know if I would be here writing this now if it wasn’t for the wonderful nursing care I received.

I also wanted to share something I did not learn until my last day at the hospital. The nurse who gave me exceptional care the entire stay, Colleen, on the 4th floor, had just overcome her own hurdles, which are personal. She did so much for me, and never did her own problems show. I now know she is one special nurse. All of the workers, especially Colleen, deserve so much recognition and thanks for all they do.

This is the second time we (my husband and I) used Chestnut Hill Hospital for an emergency situation and I have to say there is no other hospital with which I would want to trust my life.

I thank all of the wonderful dedicated staff at Chestnut Hill Hospital.

Diane Haney

Springfield Township

Frustrated by errant dog owners

I appreciate the article by Kadafi El-Kardah regarding dog waste [“Dog owners need to help keep our sidewalks, streams clean,” May 21]. I am equally frustrated at errant dog owners. Besides simply ignoring the responsibility to pick up after your dog, there is a new behavior I’ve seen that I need help understanding. Spotted around Wyndmoor and Chestnut Hill, I see dog waste bags neatly tied up and left in a yard, or on the street, or most memorably, 3 feet from a trash can. I can only see this as a hostile gesture to the neighborhood being that the dog owner clearly understands the law, and follows it, but only so far as to use a bag. Disposal I guess is up to the neighbor on whose lawn it was left, or for it to wash away into the sewer system to contaminate our water system. I’d be interested to hear from whoever does this: Stand up and explain yourself.

Fogens O’Neill

Wyndmoor

Fond memories of Mt. Airy childhood

I just read with interest your article on Ira Einhorn (Long-ago memories of a just-deceased Mt. Airy killer,” May 14). I lived at Cliveden & Stenton and went to Upsal Playground every day. What great memories. I played on the Red Hawks baseball team (with restaurateur Neil Stein) and had a team, the Eldorados, in the rough touch football league. It was a great place to play sports and hang out with the Mt. Airy girls.

There was Mike G. and Barry Fisher, who was recently on the news when a large tree fell in front of his house on Lincoln Drive. He has been in that house since the ’50s. Barry used to write for the “Leader,” where he would often mention my sports accomplishments (usually fake news). I’m still friendly with so many people from those wonderful Mt. Airy years. We just postponed our 60th Central High School reunion from October till next April. We moved to Cheltenham in 1960, but the subject of life in Mt. Airy comes up all the time, especially at the shore.

I was trying to remember where the Einhorns’ market was. I think it was either on Stenton or Wadsworth Avenue. The Local keeps me in touch with Chestnut Hill. Since the quarantine, I rarely return to the neighborhood. Before that, I was always in the area for Rotary, shopping and eating. My wife, Carol, passed in 2012, and I sold the big house in West Mt. Airy. Hard to believe it’s been seven years.

Ed. Note: Eliot and Carol Schwartz owned the Carol Schwartz (Art) Gallery in Chestnut Hill for 38 years until closing it in December of 2017.

Elliot Schwartz

Lower Gwynedd

‘Touched a button’

Folks have been so sweet reaching out to me about the article in the Local (“Beauty still in season for Hill artist and floral buyer,” May 21). You touched a button. Thank you!

And what good company I’m keeping in the senior section! Loved reading the story about Len Lear!

There are no accidents!

Stay well and keep inspiring this weary world.

Ginger Arthur

Chestnut Hill

Strange place for enchilada

I’m so glad Len Lear found a path in which he was able to use his strengths and benefit so many people! (“At 80, Local’s features editor still a human-interest story dynamo,” May 21). I’m sure his writing during the Rizzo era was very important.

His experience interviewing a grieving parent reminded me of a cartoon in “Sylvia.” (The syndicated cartoonist, Nicole Hollander, developed some fun and meaningful cartoons from 1980 to 2012.) She showed a mother (Mexican, perhaps) being interviewed about how she felt about her child’s death and responded, “How would you like to have an enchilada shoved up your nose!

Gloria Rohlfs

Mt. Airy

Highlighting local artists

What a wonderful article this week about Len Lear and his long career as a writer. He’s led an interesting life that seems based on an open attitude and “positivity.” I’m guessing that curiosity about other people and their lives has kept him young and energetic.

I think I speak on behalf of so many local fine artists in this community and a little beyond for the wonderful coverage he’s given to our efforts over many years. Whether it be spotlighting us as individuals or writing about local artists coming together, such as the Northwest Artists’ Collective and Mt. Airy Art Garage, he’s been an enthusiastic booster for many of us. Continued good health and many years of great articles.

Barbara B. Rosin

Mt. Airy

Lucky to have Len

I was very happy to see Len Lear recognized for his illustrious career in a recent article in the Chestnut Hill Local. We are so very fortunate to have him in this community.

The Friends of the Chestnut Hill Library’s Fall Speaker Series last year included none other than Len Lear., accomplished journalist and editor with the Chestnut Hill Local. The title of his talk ‘was ”Heroes and Villains in Chestnut Hill.” He delighted a captive audience with memorable stories about some of the people he had met during his amazing career. As his audience listened with rapt attention, he then regaled them by giving a blow by blow account of that time in 1967 when he answered a help wanted ad. His humorous delivery kept all of us in stitches. You had to have been there to appreciate this storyteller extraordinaire.

One quality that I greatly admire in Len is his compassion for animals. He is a tireless advocate for the betterment of their worlds, and for that I am most grateful.

I am looking forward to more feature articles from Len and perhaps even a book.

Bridget Irons

Chestnut Hill