Letters, April 30

Another local Chestnut Hill hero!

Russell Goudy of Kilian’s Hardware donated well over 100 N-95 masks to Jefferson Hospital and to Philadelphia EMS personnel to assist with the Covid-19 crisis in the city. Many thanks to him for this selfless and generous act.

M.J. Cohen, MD

Chestnut Hill

U.S. should invest in global disease fight

Rather than leading the global fight against COVID-19, our country—with its most advanced, costliest health care in the world—is reduced to asking volunteers to donate home-stitched masks to hospitals.

Abdicating our international leadership contributes to the virus decimating citizens in the Global South, especially for the nine African that between them have not even ONE ventilator. And the wider the contagion spreads, the faster it will re-enter the US. Coronavirus knows no borders.

Hence it is vital for the US to allocate $1 billion to The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, now aimed at COVID-19 prevention and relief. This is not only the morally correct thing to do, it is in our best interests.

Global pandemic demands global strategy and strategy.

Leslye Heilig MD & Betsy Teutsch

Dining For Women