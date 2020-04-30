If you value local news, support the Local

Please take the time to support our journalism. You can do that with a subscription or with a tax-deductible donation to the Chestnut Hill Community Fund, which launched a support fund for the Local to help us remain funded during this pandemic. Thank you for your support!

By John Derr, Publisher

The March 26edition of the Chestnut Hill Local was notable in that it was the first of six issues (including this week’s) we have published in the lengthening shadow of an escalating health crisis, mandated business closures, state-imposed stay-at-home orders, and increasingly stringent social distancing measures. This is the sixth issue we have created almost entirely remotely. I realize the term “almost entirely” is as annoying an oxymoron as “new normal,” but it serves as an accurate description of our circumstances.

Some of the team do work that is indispensable to the effort and requires they go to the office for a short amount of time a day or two a week. To let you in on where I fall on the indispensable scale, I have not seen the inside of the office since March 19th. My new office is my kitchen table, but I am considering relocating somewhere that is not in such close proximity to the refrigerator.

Still, six long and surreal weeks later, here we are. As I look back on the column I wrote for the March 26issue, I know I was not certain there would be an April 30 edition of the Local. Like so many fellow small businesses, the uncertainty of our future grows with each passing day.

The Local staff has shown tremendous resilience throughout this period. Here was a team that had been putting the newspaper together the same way, week after week, for I don’t know how many years, and then, on a dime, they had to pivot and figure out workarounds and logistics, all while, I hope you’ll agree, doing some of their finest work. The scope and breadth of reporting on the pandemic’s effect on our neighborhoods and businesses and healthcare providers, by the staff and correspondents, especially given the challenges, has been remarkable, and possibly underappreciated, on the whole.

In that March 26th issue, I told you about our financial situation and asked for your help. I’d like to provide a quick update. Many of you in our community have come to the assistance of the Local with online donations and checks sent to the Chestnut Hill Community Fund’s Chestnut Hill Local Emergency Fund, which they created on our behalf. We have received over 70 separate donations totaling more than $11,000 through last Friday. Thank you! In so many cases, your encouraging comments that accompanied the donations were equally charitable and supportive.

We were fortunate to obtain a Paycheck Protection Program loan which will allow us to maintain our current staffing, and all but assures our ability to continue producing the Local over the next 8 weeks. Though, we plan to be producing the Local over the next 8 generations.

We depend primarily on advertising revenue for our survival. Through the first 4 issues of April, advertising revenue is down 54% from the same period last year. Our sales staff is still out there and generating new ideas to help local businesses connect with our readers.

Working remotely, in most cases with outdated software and computers, our editorial team has navigated around obstacles and health and safety concerns to bring you information and features you will not find anywhere else. Look through this week’s paper and ask yourself, if the Local didn’t have this information and these stories, how would I know about them?

While so many people are feeling cut off from others, we recognize we are an important connection for you to the news, activity and efforts that are happening right here, specific to our neighborhoods.

When so many other institutions and businesses are in need, it is difficult for me to also ask for help for the Chestnut Hill Local. We want to be here to help our neighbors and our fellow small businesses and community institutions rebuild and rebound quickly. A local newspaper is uniquely positioned to be an effective means of disseminating important and verified information throughout the community, for sharing the difficult news, but also telling the inspiring stories that are often overlooked.

So again, I ask for your help. There are several ways you can assist us right now:

1. Donation. You can go online to chestnuthilllocal.com and click on the donate button, or send a check made out the CHCF, and write Chestnut Hill Local Emergency Fund on the note line. Send the check to CHCF, 8434 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118. Donations are tax deductible.

2. Join CHCA or subscribe. Go to chestnuthilllocal.com/subscribe/

3. Advertise. If you own or manage a business, now is actually a great time to advertise. Our print and online audience size is up dramatically. More people are reading and they are more engaged than ever. Email Sonia Leounes at sonia@chestnuthilllocal.com or Leslie Cerf at leslie@chestnuthilllocal.com.

On the other side of the crisis, the Local can be a key ally to so many institutions, businesses and residents in accelerating our recovery. We will be there to lend a hand and promote the growth of our community, as we have been for 62 years. We need your help.