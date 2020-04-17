City announces 518 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley today announced 518 additional presumptive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city, bringing the total the number of confirmed cases to 8,563 since the pandemic began.



Farley also confirmed 34 additional deaths from COVID-19 in the city, bringing the total number of city residents to have died from the disease to 298. Of that total, 149 (50%) were residents of group living facilities, like nursing homes, underscoring the threat to people in those settings.

There are, according to Farley, 852 patients with COVID-19 in city hospitals. That number continues to increase, straining capacity at some hospitals, but there is still capacity for new patients. The city also yesterday opened its temporary facility at Temple University’s Liacouras center, which is accepting patients.

Mayor Jim Kenney also made the following announcements:

U.S. Treasury Coronavirus Relief Fund: Mayor Kenney today announced that the City of Philadelphia has submitted its application to the U.S. Treasury for a grant from the State and Local Government Stabilization Fund, part of the federal CARES Act. The Stabilization Fund provides direct funding to states and cities to support these governments with expenditures related to COVID recovery.



The amount each municipality gets is calculated by a formula based on population. Based on that formula, the City anticipates receiving funds to cover upwards of $276 million in COVID-related expenses, with the first of two installments expected this month.



“These funds will help Philadelphia cover some of what have already become tremendous expenses as we rush to halt the spread of this virus in the city,” said the Mayor. “But as thankful as we are to be eligible for this assistance, we need more action from Congress and the White House to help us. Philadelphia and other cities are staring at a tremendously dire economic outlook. With tax revenues dropping, we are facing the potential of drastic cuts in City services – and we hope new federal aid could help us avoid some of those cuts. We urge both the White House and Congress to move with haste in approving further aid.”



PHL COVID-19 Fund Update: The PHL COVID-19 Fund has secured $13.8 million in gifts and pledges to date. The Pfizer Foundation contributed $250,000 towards the effort this week. Yesterday the PHL COVID-19 Fund announced its second round of grants, awarding more than $2.5 million to 79 non-profit organizations serving on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. Over $4.8 million has been distributed to 123 nonprofit organizations that are providing vital services to individuals facing the wide-ranging and urgent consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.



“Philadelphians and our neighbors across the region continue to come together to support each other during these difficult times,” said Mayor Kenney. “Thank you to the 3,300 people who have already chipped in and donated what they can towards this effort. These generous contributions from individuals, families, and organizations truly demonstrate the spirit and capacity of the entire Philadelphia region.”

Philly 311 Hours: Philly311’s contact center remains open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m Monday through Friday and will also be open extended hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m the following two weekends on April 18 and 19 and April 25 and 26. Residents can place a service request by calling 3-1-1 or dialing (215) 686-8686 or through submitting service requests online. Language translation services are available.



Testing Sites: The City-run location in Center City continues to serve those who are over the age of 50 and are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus, as well as health care workers who are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus. The site is available by appointment only and a referral is required. Those who meet the criteria and want a test can call (267) 491-5870 to obtain a referral.



There are also more than 20 private testing sites across the city run by hospital systems and other organizations.

