Ordering take-out on Hill: Caesar salad and toilet paper

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant in Chestnut Hill is primarily known for its beer, but now you can also get a “chaser” of toilet paper and paper towels.

By Brenda Lange

Ed. note: Last week we placed an order that we picked up from Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant in Chestnut Hill: one chicken Caesar salad and four rolls of toilet paper. Hold the hot sauce.

Once they were given the directive by Governor Tom Wolf to discontinue all dining-in services, restaurants around the region had the choice to shutter their doors completely or come up with new ways to serve their customers.

One chain — Iron Hill Brewery, with 16 locations in the tri-state area, including one in North Wales and one in Chestnut Hill — got truly innovative. In addition to switching to providing menu items through take-out and delivery services, they went a step further to help solve certain supply and demand issues.

“We were still getting some early dinner clientele, but nothing during the day early on,” said Shaun Sawyer, one of the managers at the Iron Hill in Chestnut Hill. To generate business and provide a community service, Iron Hill’s management decided to sell some of its non-food inventory such as paper towels and toilet paper as well as supermarket staples.

“We have access to these items, so someone higher up decided to give it a try, and it’s been successful,” adds Sawyer. As of April 7, an average of 20 orders per day have been placed for milk, eggs, butter, apples, bananas, potatoes and meat, such as pre-pressed burger patties, vacuum-sealed steaks and wrapped chicken breasts. And the ever-popular toilet paper. Available in Chestnut Hill for $.75 per roll. Limit four per customer.

According to Sawyer, customers have been both surprised and pleased to find that they are able to purchase this essential item along with some delicious foods.

The restaurant’s customer loyalty program, King of the Hill, contacted its members, alerting them to the new initiative: place an order online by 7:30 p.m. for pick-up the next day. Call ahead, pull up in front of the restaurant, and a staff member will bring it out and place it in your trunk.

“The first day, we did a half-price growler (32 or 64-ounce jugs of beer) offer to members, and we had more than 30 orders,” said Sawyer.

Customers do not have to be King of the Hill members to buy these staples or order online. The pick-up time is stipulated by the person placing the order. Sawyer said most have been coming late in the afternoon.

“This has been a win-win for us all,” he said. “It’s generating some revenue and is good for the community.”

Iron Hill Brewery observes safe practices with its packaging and delivery and encourages its clientele to do the same, Sawyer said. Face masks, gloves and minimal contact with others are essential.

Currently, Iron Hill Brewery is open from noon to 7:30 p.m. and offers online ordering through its website, ironhillbrewery.com/chestnut-hill-pa, and delivery service through online ordering at ezCater or DoorDash.

The restaurant’s prices have remained the same as they were prior to the outbreak, although the menu has been somewhat limited. Meal options include bundled and prepared foods and DIY meals, such as pizza kits. They have growlers for their craft beers and offer a limited selection of corked bottles of wine.

Iron Hill purchases the groceries from its distributor, Gordon Food service. A spokesperson for the chain said that 80 percent of the company’s 1,650 employees have been furloughed, but they are still receiving their health coverage and one complimentary meal every day.

The first Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant opened in 1996 in Newark, Delaware. The company has won more awards for their beers than any other brewery east of the Mississippi. Each Iron Hill location has a charity that it supports. The Chestnut Hill Iron Hill location supports Food Moxie, which partners with local schools and community organizations to offer training and experience in gardening, farming, nutrition and the culinary arts.

Brenda Lange, an area resident, is a freelance writer and former editor of the Chestnut Hill College alumni magazine.

