How are N.W. Philly restaurants doing with takeout only?

Owners Lindsey Pete (right) and Nick Gunderson, owners of Chestnut Hill Brewing Company at Market at the Fareway. (Photo by Louise Wright)

by Len Lear

It is no secret that during the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants that remain open for takeout and/or delivery are struggling like never before. Layoffs and furloughs are a depressing fact of life, and almost every restaurant that remains open has cut back on hours and food selection, but they are fighting a heroic fight, often with the loyal support of the community. Here is how many of the restaurants in Mt. Airy, Chestnut Hill and the nearby suburbs are doing:

Peggy Zwerver, Earth, Bread + Brewery, 7136 Germantown Ave. (earthbreadbrewery.com):

“We are open five days instead of seven. We have simplified the menu with six pizzas, two salads and three appetizers. We had to furlough 23 workers, although we plan on hiring all of them back. We are also selling growlers, or you can bring your own, and we will fill it up. And we are selling bottles of wine at a lower price. We are doing about 40 percent of the normal business. Our regular customers and the community are really supporting us and are tipping generously. That is really heartwarming!”

Joey Vargas, South Philly Italian Kitchen, 311 W. Mt. Pleasant Ave. (southphillyitaliankitchen.com):

“The neighborhood people have been picking us up and keeping me in business, as well as our loyal customers who ate here (before the pandemic). And I want to thank the Chestnut Hill Local for the help (with free ads). And thank you for continuing to work on real stories that impact us all.”

Jay Saponaro, Bacio, 700 Bethlehem Pike, Erdenheim (baciocucina.com):

“Over the last 15 years of being a restaurant owner in wonderful Northwest Philly, first in Mt. Airy and now Erdenheim, I have survived on the love of the people who reside here. I have owned and worked in restaurants from the Jersey shore to center city, but only here will a customer call up and ask, ‘What can I do to help you stay in business?’ Their concern for our business was filled with all kinds of suggestions. You might think they where my partners.

“For example, Tina Phipps and her wife Barbara not only have called for takeout every week since this happened; they have also called me with advice such as what the answering machine ought to say or how to use social networking in an effort to get the word out that Bacio is now doing takeout.

“As for the money issues, it is sad that I had to lay off 90 percent of my staff. It is very nerve wracking after spending the last year training a great staff. I fear I may never see them again. But I remain committed to staying in business, mostly because there are so many customers who will soon be back celebrating a loved one’s special day, and that is what it’s all about.”

Baker Street Bread Company, 8009 Germantown Ave., put out a call to the neighborhood and on social media for all young artists to submit pictures for their “Windows of Hope.” As a result, their large storefront windows are now covered with uplifting pictures depicting hope from children in the community. (Photo by Len Lear)

Tom Ivory, Baker Street Bread Co., 8009 Germantown Ave. (bakerstreetbread.com):

“We are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day serving loaves of our artisan bread, pastries, coffee and espresso drinks. In addition, our grab-and-go case offers take-and-bake cookie dough, smoothies and containers of homemade soup, chicken salad, tuna salad and turkey chili to bring home. Sadly, the rest of our kitchen is closed. Although our sales are half of what they were a month ago, our loyal community has been very supportive and appreciative of our staff’s efforts.”

Joel Barry Singer, owner of Barry’s Buns in Market at the Fareway, 8221 Germantown Ave. (barrysbuns.com):

“You can come in here to order as long as you keep social distancing. You can have curbside delivery also if you do not want to come into the market. Our sales are off about 50 percent, but we have had no layoffs. We are not making any money, but I am staying open just to pay our employees. They are good employees, and I don’t want to lose them. They have mouths to feed and bills to pay. We are making less food, of course, and trying to minimize waste.”

Carlo Citera, Cosimo’s Pizza Cafe, 8624 Germantown Ave. (cosimospizzacafe.com):

“We are operating at 30 to 40 percent of our pre-pandemic sales. We are doing our best to support the Chestnut Hill Hospital medical staff and our regular customers. We truly appreciate the support we have received from the local community … Hopefully we can get through this quickly because these volumes are not sustainable for the long term. We need to get back to business as usual ASAP.”

George Drakopolos, Malelani Cafe, 6734 Germantown Ave.(malelani.cafe.com)

“We are open for curbside service, and we service Grubhub and Ubereats. We are open seven days a week but for fewer hours than before. It’s been pretty difficult and interesting. I have to work a lot of hours for one-third of the money. I can’t have employees because I can’t afford them or risk it for my safety and customer safety. So all in all, I’ve been quarantined at the cafe with doors locked, but it’s definitely getting busier. People are getting used to this new way of life for the moment.”

Jay Overcash, Enza Pizzeria, 909 E. Willow Grove Ave., Wyndmoor (pizzeriaenza.com)

“We are open for takeout and delivery. We had to lay some people off and have a small crew. Chef Carlos Aparicio is doing an incredible job offering the full menu. Business is obviously down significantly as a result, but we are doing enough to keep some people working.”

Lindsey Pete, Chestnut Hill Brewing Co. Taproom, 8231 Germantown Ave. (chestnuthillbrewingcompany.com)

“We are still open for pizza and beer takeout and pizza delivery through Caviar. Our Taproom kitchen is closed, so our pasta, salads and appetizers are not available. The takeout and delivery business has increased compared to what it usually is, but that has not made up for the decrease we have seen with the eat-in business … while we have worked out some kinks with the increase in takeout and online ordering. We have been able to keep eight employees working on a part-time basis … which is great!”

