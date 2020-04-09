Philadelphia reports stable COVID-19 growth

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley again sounded an optimistic note as the number of new confirmed cases has again seemed to represent a plateau.

Farley said the city has 494 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the city’s total since the epidemic began to 5,271. The city also reported 26 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the city to 104.

New cases per day in Philadelphia. Source: City’s daily press briefings.

Number of deaths per day since first reported death in the city. Source: City’s daily press briefings.

Farley noted that the number of deaths per day were continuing to rise, but that he expected the curve would follow the rate of new cases.

He also emphasized, again, that people should continue to observe strict social distancing guidelines and stay at home as much as possible.

“The good news is that growth is slowing. But we cannot assume it will continue that way,” Farley said.

Farley took time to focus on nursing homes that continue to be the most susceptive to the spread of the disease. Of the 104 people who died in the city, 44 have been residents of nursing homes.

Farley said the city is actively working with nursing homes, providing them with guidance, masks and other supplies as well as making sure each is observing a strict no-visitors policy. He said city health staff is on site whenever a positive case is reported.

Finally, Farley again said that while cases continue to rise and that more patients are going to area hospitals, those hospitals continue to have capacity to spare. He said there are plenty of available hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators.

