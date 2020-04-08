SEPTA suspends Chestnut Hill West and East Regional Rail in service overhaul

Chestnut Hill West Station.

Starting tomorrow, April 9, SEPTA will suspend service to both rail lines servicing Chestnut Hill, Mt. Airy and Germantown. The suspension of both the Chestnut Hill West and Chestnut Hill East lines are part of what the transportation agency called a “Lifeline Service Schedule.”

The schedule was announced yesterday along with news that three SETPA employees had died due to complications of COVID-19. While regional rail lines are closed, bus service continues on a weekend schedule. Riders should check septa.org for the latest changes, schedules and advisories for any route they plan to use.

In addition to the closures and schedule changes, SEPTA also released new, more strict guidelines for riders, asking all riders to wear face masks and to restrict ridership to only those travelling for “essential services.”

“If you are not traveling to an essential job or for urgent personal business like a medical appointment, you need to stay home and help us preserve service and space for those who need it most,” said SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards in a statement. “Unfortunately, too many people are not cooperating with this request, and they are putting the health and lives of our essential customers and employees at risk.”

