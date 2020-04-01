Water Tower closed

The Water Tower Recreation Center.

The Water Tower Recreation Center is officially closed until further notice.

Ketih Kunz, president of the Water Tower Advisory Council sent an email detailing the closures to the facility and to the outdoor, recreational areas.

“The tennis and pickle ball courts have been chained and locked,” he wrote. “The batting cage has now been locked and in the next few days the rims will be taken off the backboards from all outdoor basketball courts. The building is closed until further notice.

“I know these are scary times for everyone and we are trying to do our best by not trying to create gathering spots. People will go out and kids need fresh air. Social distancing is a must currently.”

Kunz said the city has and will continue to clean and disinfect the center.

