Support Area Restaurants

Check in with your local restaurants that are open for take out. Be sure to call to double check as hours are changing daily
Cin Cin
7838 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-242-8800
Open for take out
www.cincinrestaurant.com
Night Kitchen
7723 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-248-9235
www.nightkitchenbakery.com
Fiesta Pizza III
8339 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-247-4141
www.fiestapizza-3.com
Market of Lafayette Hill
531 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
610-941-7101
www.themarketoflafayettehill.com
From the Boot Lafayette Hill
517 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
610-834-8680
www.fromtheboot.com
The Caspian Grille
539 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
610-834-7660
www.caspiangrille.com
Ye Olde Ale House
405 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
610-825-2469
King’s Garden
8223 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-753-0246
www.chestnuthillhotel.com/kings-garden
El Poquito
8201 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
267-766-5372
www.elpoquito.com
Market at the Fareway
8221 Germantown Ave.
(behind the CH Hotel)
Philadelphia, PA 19118
570-726-7030
www.marketatthefareway.com
Chestnut Hill Brewing Co.Taproom
8231 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-247-0330
Iron Hill Brewery
8400 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-948-5600
www.ironhillbrewery.com
Campbell’s Place
8337 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-242-1818
www.campbellsplace.com
Baker Street Bread Co.
8009 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
267-336-7410
www.bakerstreetbread.com
Barry’s Buns
8221 Germantown Ave. (Inside the Market)
Philadelphia, PA 19118
267-521-BUNS
www.barrysbuns.com
Mario’s Pizza
7700 Crittenden Street
Market Square Shopping Center
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-248-3232
www.mariostogo.com
Herb Scott Catering
6531 Germantown Avenue, Phial, PA 19119
A Gourmet Caterer,
Order Online for Delivery
Menu: herbscottcatering.com
Phone: (215) 842-1609
Bhagya’s Kitchen
1010 E. Willow Grove Ave., Wyndmoor PA 19038
Pre-packaged & Ready to Go!
Phone: (215) 233-1587
www.bhagyaskitchen.com
Rocky’s Deli Style Restaurant
22 E. Glenside Ave. Glenside, Pa 19038
Classic Philly Deli – Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
Take out & Delivery
Phone: (215)887-3877
Enza Pizzeria
909 E. Willow Grove Avenue, Wyndmoor, PA 19038
Pizza & Menu Items, WIne & Beer To Go
Take Out & Delivery
Phone: (215 )575-2915
www.pizzeriaenza.com
Tony’s Pizza City
901 E. Willow Grove Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038
Family owned for 59 years!
Full Menu, Take-out & Delivery
Phone: (215) 233-2122
Bacio Cucina
700 Bethlehem Pike, Erdenheim, PA 19038
Wholesome Family-style Dinners To-Go
Phone: (215) 248-2740
South Philly Italian Kitchen
Bringing homemade food to your house.
311 W Mt Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119
Delivery – Ubereats / GrubHub / Doordash
Phone: (215)842-5561
Southphillyitaliankitchen@gmail.com
Jyoti Indian Bistro
7222 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119
Take Out Only
jyotibistro.com
Order online at Grubhub
FB @Jyoti-Indian-Bistro
Linda’s Vegetarian Village
6381 Germantown Avenue, Phila. PA 19144
“The Bean Man” & Vegan Cuisine
Phone: (215) 438-2500
Email: vegetarian6381@gmail.com
High Point Cafe
Call for Take Out; Download app for no contact payment & earn points
Allens Ln. Station, (215) 248-1900
602 Carpenter Ln. (215) 849-5153
Mi Puebla
Restaurante Y Pasteleria
7157 Germantown Ave., Phila PA 19119
Take Out Only
Phone: (215) 247-1779
Malelani Greek Cafe
6734 Germantown Ave., Phila PA 19119
Take Out / Delivery / Gift Certificates / Grubhub
malelaniphilly.com
Phone: (267) 766-2396, FB & IG
Pizzeria Nonna
7200 Germantown Ave., Phila PA 19119
Open for Pick up & Delivery
Phone: (267) 385-5872
Online: Grubhub & FB @pizzerianonnaphilly
Mt. Airy Deli
7200 Devon St. Phila, PA 19119
Seafood / No pork products
Pick Up, Phone: (215) 242-9274
Grubhub / Doordash / Black Mobile
Earth – Bread + Brewery
7137 Germantown Ave, Phila, PA 19119
Menu: earthbreadbrewery.com
Phone: (215) 242-6666