Support Area Restaurants

Market at the Fareway 8221 Germantown Ave. (behind the CH Hotel) Philadelphia, PA 19118 570-726-7030 www.marketatthefareway.com Chestnut Hill Brewing Co.Taproom 8231 Germantown Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19118 215-247-0330 Iron Hill Brewery 8400 Germantown Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19118 215-948-5600 www.ironhillbrewery.com Campbell’s Place 8337 Germantown Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19118 215-242-1818 www.campbellsplace.com Baker Street Bread Co. 8009 Germantown Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19118 267-336-7410 www.bakerstreetbread.com Barry’s Buns 8221 Germantown Ave. (Inside the Market) Philadelphia, PA 19118 267-521-BUNS www.barrysbuns.com Mario’s Pizza 7700 Crittenden Street Market Square Shopping Center Philadelphia, PA 19118 215-248-3232 www.mariostogo.com

Bhagya’s Kitchen

1010 E. Willow Grove Ave., Wyndmoor PA 19038

Pre-packaged & Ready to Go!

Phone: (215) 233-1587

www.bhagyaskitchen.com



Rocky’s Deli Style Restaurant

22 E. Glenside Ave. Glenside, Pa 19038

Classic Philly Deli – Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Take out & Delivery

Phone: (215)887-3877



Enza Pizzeria

909 E. Willow Grove Avenue, Wyndmoor, PA 19038

Pizza & Menu Items, WIne & Beer To Go

Take Out & Delivery

Phone: (215 )575-2915

www.pizzeriaenza.com



Tony’s Pizza City

901 E. Willow Grove Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038

Family owned for 59 years!

Full Menu, Take-out & Delivery

Phone: (215) 233-2122



Bacio Cucina

700 Bethlehem Pike, Erdenheim, PA 19038

Wholesome Family-style Dinners To-Go

Phone: (215) 248-2740



South Philly Italian Kitchen

Bringing homemade food to your house.

311 W Mt Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119

Delivery – Ubereats / GrubHub / Doordash

Phone: (215)842-5561

Southphillyitaliankitchen@gmail.com



Jyoti Indian Bistro

7222 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119

Take Out Only

jyotibistro.com

Order online at Grubhub

FB @Jyoti-Indian-Bistro



Linda’s Vegetarian Village

6381 Germantown Avenue, Phila. PA 19144

“The Bean Man” & Vegan Cuisine

Phone: (215) 438-2500

Email: vegetarian6381@gmail.com



High Point Cafe

Call for Take Out; Download app for no contact payment & earn points

Allens Ln. Station, (215) 248-1900

602 Carpenter Ln. (215) 849-5153



Mi Puebla

Restaurante Y Pasteleria

7157 Germantown Ave., Phila PA 19119

Take Out Only

Phone: (215) 247-1779



Malelani Greek Cafe

6734 Germantown Ave., Phila PA 19119

Take Out / Delivery / Gift Certificates / Grubhub

malelaniphilly.com

Phone: (267) 766-2396, FB & IG



Pizzeria Nonna

7200 Germantown Ave., Phila PA 19119

Open for Pick up & Delivery

Phone: (267) 385-5872

Online: Grubhub & FB @pizzerianonnaphilly



Mt. Airy Deli

7200 Devon St. Phila, PA 19119

Seafood / No pork products

Pick Up, Phone: (215) 242-9274

Grubhub / Doordash / Black Mobile



Earth – Bread + Brewery

7137 Germantown Ave, Phila, PA 19119

Menu: earthbreadbrewery.com

Phone: (215) 242-6666



