Support Area Restaurants

Posted on , updated on by Pete Mazzaccaro

Check in with your local restaurants that are open for take out. Be sure to call to double check as hours are changing daily

Cin Cin
7838 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-242-8800
Open for take out
www.cincinrestaurant.com

Night Kitchen
7723 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-248-9235
www.nightkitchenbakery.com

Fiesta Pizza III
8339 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-247-4141
www.fiestapizza-3.com

Market of Lafayette Hill
531 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
610-941-7101
www.themarketoflafayettehill.com

From the Boot Lafayette Hill
517 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
610-834-8680
www.fromtheboot.com

The Caspian Grille
539 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
610-834-7660
www.caspiangrille.com

Ye Olde Ale House
405 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
610-825-2469

King’s Garden
8223 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-753-0246
www.chestnuthillhotel.com/kings-garden

El Poquito
8201 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
267-766-5372
www.elpoquito.com

Market at the Fareway
8221 Germantown Ave.
(behind the CH Hotel)
Philadelphia, PA 19118
570-726-7030
www.marketatthefareway.com

Chestnut Hill Brewing Co.Taproom
8231 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-247-0330

Iron Hill Brewery
8400 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-948-5600
www.ironhillbrewery.com

Campbell’s Place
8337 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-242-1818
www.campbellsplace.com

Baker Street Bread Co.
8009 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
267-336-7410
www.bakerstreetbread.com

Barry’s Buns
8221 Germantown Ave. (Inside the Market)
Philadelphia, PA 19118
267-521-BUNS
www.barrysbuns.com

Mario’s Pizza
7700 Crittenden Street 
Market Square Shopping Center
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-248-3232
www.mariostogo.com

Herb Scott Catering
6531 Germantown Avenue, Phial, PA 19119
A Gourmet Caterer, 
Order Online for Delivery
Menu: herbscottcatering.com
Phone:  (215) 842-1609

 Bhagya’s Kitchen
1010 E. Willow Grove Ave., Wyndmoor PA 19038
Pre-packaged & Ready to Go!
Phone:  (215) 233-1587
www.bhagyaskitchen.com

Rocky’s Deli Style Restaurant
22 E. Glenside Ave. Glenside, Pa 19038
Classic Philly Deli – Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
Take out & Delivery
Phone: (215)887-3877

Enza Pizzeria
909 E. Willow Grove Avenue, Wyndmoor, PA 19038
Pizza & Menu Items, WIne & Beer To Go
Take Out & Delivery
Phone:  (215 )575-2915
 www.pizzeriaenza.com

Tony’s Pizza City
901 E. Willow Grove Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038
Family owned for 59 years!
Full Menu, Take-out & Delivery
Phone:  (215) 233-2122

Bacio Cucina
700 Bethlehem Pike, Erdenheim, PA 19038
Wholesome Family-style Dinners To-Go
Phone: (215) 248-2740

South Philly Italian Kitchen
Bringing homemade food to your house. 
311 W Mt Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119
Delivery – Ubereats / GrubHub / Doordash
Phone:  (215)842-5561 
Southphillyitaliankitchen@gmail.com 

Jyoti Indian Bistro
7222 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119
Take Out Only
jyotibistro.com
Order online at Grubhub
FB  @Jyoti-Indian-Bistro

Linda’s Vegetarian Village
6381 Germantown Avenue, Phila. PA 19144
“The Bean Man” & Vegan Cuisine
Phone:  (215) 438-2500
Email:  vegetarian6381@gmail.com

High Point Cafe
Call for Take Out; Download app for no contact payment & earn points
Allens Ln. Station, (215) 248-1900
602 Carpenter Ln. (215) 849-5153

Mi Puebla
Restaurante Y Pasteleria
7157 Germantown Ave., Phila PA 19119
Take Out Only
Phone:  (215) 247-1779

Malelani Greek Cafe
6734 Germantown Ave., Phila PA 19119 
Take Out / Delivery / Gift Certificates / Grubhub
malelaniphilly.com
Phone:  (267) 766-2396,  FB & IG

Pizzeria Nonna
7200 Germantown Ave., Phila PA 19119
Open for Pick up & Delivery
Phone: (267) 385-5872
Online: Grubhub & FB @pizzerianonnaphilly

Mt. Airy Deli
7200 Devon St. Phila, PA 19119
Seafood / No pork products
Pick Up, Phone: (215) 242-9274 
Grubhub / Doordash / Black Mobile

Earth – Bread + Brewery
7137 Germantown Ave, Phila, PA 19119
Menu:  earthbreadbrewery.com
Phone: (215) 242-6666








