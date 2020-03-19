City reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, launches fund for relief

Speaking today, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the city of Philadelphia has 10 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total since the disease outbreak to 44. Eight of the total 44 have been hospitalized.

While those 10 new cases are down from the 16 he announced yesterday, Farley said he expected to see rapid increases in confirmed cases in coming days.

“We have to assume this virus is spreading very rapidly through the city of Philadelphia,” he said. “We expect many people in this city will get this infection.”

Farley also said that 20 of the city’s 44 total are healthcare workers, though he added that not all were believed to have contracted the disease while working.

He also encouraged people to continue to observe social distancing guidelines and to simply stay home.

Testing is currently being performed at 14 sites in the city and Farley expected that number to increase to 19 sites early next week.

COVID-19 Fund

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced a new fund to raise money to support people in the Philadelphia region affected by COVID-19. From the fund’s website: