Crime Report, Feb 20: one stolen vehicle, two thefts and one theft from vehicle

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from February 10 to February Feb. 16, 2020.

Please note the dates in bold listed below are when the crimes occurred, not when they were reported.

Feb. 9. Stolen vehicle on the 7700 block of Stenton Ave. At approximately 6 a.m., A white 2010 Mercedes Benz G300 with PA TAG JPX-1614, valued at approximately $13,000, was taken from the 7700 block of Stenton Ave.

Feb. 10. Theft on the 8700 block of Germantown Avenue. The manager at the Wine & Spirits store told police a woman took three Sutter Home rose wine bottles without paying for them. She fled westbound on Germantown Avenue on foot. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

Feb. 16. Theft from vehicle on the unit block of Valley Green Road. A woman told police she parked her black 2017 Toyota Camry on Valley Green Road around 3 p.m. When she returned around 4:10 p.m., she discovered her driver’s side, rear quarter window smashed and $200 in cash missing from backpack that was on the front driver’s seat.

Feb. 16. Theft on the 7700 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m. A woman told police an unknown person took her wallet from her bag while she was shopping at the store. The woman told police the business has video footage.

Summary: Four crimes for the week – one stolen vehicle, two thefts and one theft from vehicle

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.