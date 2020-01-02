Discovering Chestnut Hill holidays

Members of Boy Scout Troop 328 at their toy booth at the Our Mother of Consolation School’s bazaar, December of 1956. (Photo courtesy of the Chestnut Hill Conservancy)

by Alex Bartlett

With the arrival of winter and the holiday season, there are many holiday events in Chestnut Hill and the Philadelphia region. One such event received coverage in the Dec. 6, 1956 issue of the Chestnut Hill Herald, with the original photograph and caption reproduced here.

The original caption associated with the Herald photograph proclaimed “ALL OUT FOR FAIR – Members of Boy Scout Troop 328 gather at toy booth they will man at bazaar to be conducted tonight, tomorrow and Saturday nights at Our Mother of Consolation School, Chestnut Hill. From left, front, are Paul Hillegass, 12 E. Chestnut Ave.; Bill Young, 230 E. Highland Ave. (holding puppy to be featured at booth); Robert Graham, 12 E. Chestnut Ave.; rear, Fred Lachat, 228 E. Highland Ave. and Tommy Hillegass, 12 E. Chestnut Ave.”

The Herald began publication in 1946 and continued through 1962. In addition to Chestnut Hill, it covered stories from Mt. Airy, Roxborough and eastern Montgomery County. Though the exact reasons for the Herald’s demise are unclear, one factor may lie in the success of the Chestnut Hill Local, which began in 1958.

