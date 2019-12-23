Ret. CHIEF MASTER SGT. HERBERT P. “BEN” BENCOSKY, USAF, age 72, on Dec. 6, 2019 of Germany formerly of Lafayette Hill.

He served in many wars/conflicts during his 30 years in the Air Force. Survived by his wife Corry, his siblings Mary Sullivan (Desmond), Jo-Ann Buttrey (Jerry), Michael (Ronnie), Linda Hope, Faith Desjardins (Andre), and many nieces and nephews and dear friends, Chad & Melanie McClure.

Relatives and friends may call at Our Mother of Consolation Church, 9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Phila., PA 19118, Friday, December 27th at 8:30 AM. Funeral Mass 9:30 AM. Interment 1:30 PM at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Dallas, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Air Force Aid Society, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 809, Arlington, VA 22202. (Jacob F. Ruth)