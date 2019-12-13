Elfant Wissahickon Realtors opens new, state-of-the-art office in Spring Arts section of Philadelphia

by Pete Mazzaccaro

Last month, local real estate brokerage Elfant Wissahickon opened a large new office space in the Spring Arts section of the city at 990 E. Spring Garden St. It’s the company’s fifth office space and fourth in the city.

Elfant Wissahickon’s president Paul Walsh said the new location gives the firm an expanded presence in a part of the city that’s been booming, not only in home sales but in business. Aside from the Chestnut Hill office and this new one, it has an office location in Rittenhouse Square and another in Fishtown.

“Our goal was to be east of Broad Street with the ability to serve all neighborhoods. Spring Arts is uniquely central and is an exciting, vibrant area,” Walsh said. “It’s a hub for Elfant Wissahickon agents to meet consumers and assist them in their real estate goals. Elfant Wissahickon offices additionally create awareness not only for our brand but for the community that they have a resource for all of their local real estate needs including title, notary and mortgage services.”

Walsh said the opening of the office, with lots of meeting and office space as well as a podcast studio for agents to create audio stories and record interviews, took a long time to design and execute, with a real attention to make sure it met the demands of the company’s many agents.

“We spent months of designing the new space to be sure it complements the modern Realtor’s work habits and accommodates the needs of our customers,” he said.

It’s a big move for the local brokerage, which was founded in Mt. Airy. It’s still the largest independent brokerage in the Philadelphia area and second largest in the state.

“Independence means we are wholly owned and operated by local owners fully invested in the Philadelphia communities we serve,” Walsh said. “We not only serve these communities; we live in them too. This is a huge advantage for our consumers and agents and guides our strategic decisions and vision for the company. We like to say we are serving the public, not going public. We are not a startup company. We are not a national corporation. We are a solid, established company with deep roots in the Philadelphia region.”

The new office, he said, is further evidence of the success of the independent model.

“Elfant Wissahickon Realtors is committed to providing outstanding service to our consumers and providing a professional, productive and enjoyable culture for our agents,” he said. “We continue to grow our company at a sustainable pace, and we are licensed in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey with offices across the Philadelphia region.”

