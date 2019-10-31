Voting opens for Conservancy’s Architecture Hall of Fame

The Chestnut Hill Conservancy welcomes public voting through Nov. 22.

Public voting is now open for the Chestnut Hill Conservancy’s Chestnut Hill Architectural Hall of Fame, a distinguished list of the neighborhood’s most treasured significant buildings structures and landscapes, chosen by public vote. Vote online now or at the conservancy’s office (8708 Germantown Ave.).

Four to five special places will be selected by the public from among 10 nominees to be added to the Hall of Fame, and one will be selected by the Chestnut Hill Conservancy’s Preservation Committee. These will be announced and celebrated at a Gala “festive black tie” cocktail party on Dec. 14 at a beautiful historic home at 124 W. Chestnut Hill Ave.

The Architectural Hall of Fame recognizes the community’s most treasured buildings, structures and landscapes in Chestnut Hill. These properties represent groundbreaking approaches to planning and design, are significant for their design, materials and craftsmanship, represent an exceptional example of their style, or are of historic significance because of an association with an event, a person, or by virtue of age. The finalists are grouped in residential, Institutional, and commercial/public categories.

“Chestnut Hill is one of the region’s most beautiful, green and architecturally distinguished communities – Philadelphia’s Garden District,” said Conservancy executive director Lori Salganicoff. “Thousands of public votes selected the first 15 properties inducted so far into the Hall of Fame. We welcome everyone to vote to have their favorite architectural treasures honored in this way.”

The 10 properties nominated for the Architectural Hall of Fame in 2019 include, chronologically by category:

Residential: Houston Sauveur House, 8205 Seminole St. (1885; Hewitt Brothers for H. H. Houston); Anglecot, 403 E. Evergreen Ave. (1883; Wilson Eyre, Architect); General Owen House, 5 E. Chestnut Hill Ave. (1858-1861); 8220 Millman St. (193839, Kenneth Day, architect)

Institutional: Hiram Lodge – Knights of Pythias Lodge, 842527 Germantown Ave. (ca. 1889; George T. Pearson, Architect); The Venetian Club, 8030 Germantown Ave. (ca. 1845, 1929; various); Chestnut Hill Cricket Club Clubhouse, 415 W. Willow Grove Ave. (1883-85; George T. Pearson, Architect).

Commercial and Public: Stagecrafters Theater/Peters House, 8132-34 Germantown Ave. (1784, and early-19th c.; various); Chestnut Hill Free Library, 8711 Germantown Ave (ca. 1897-1907; Cope and Stewardson, Architects); Cresheim Valley Pergola, Germantown Avenue at Cresheim Valley Drive (1909)

Those selected for induction will join current Hall of Fame inductees: Thomas Mill Covered Bridge, Gravers Lane Station, Wissahickon Inn, Margaret Esherick House, Vanna Venturi House, Morris Arboretum, Chestnut Hill Fire Station, Church of St. Martin-in-the-Fields, Krisheim, 614 St. Andrew’s Road, Half Moon Court, Chestnut Hill Baptist Church and Cemetery, Chestnut Hill College, Water Tower Recreation Center complex. This is a completely honorary award. One ballot of three choices per person, please.

The residential nominees are listed here. Next week will feature the remaining commercial and public properties.