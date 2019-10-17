Lunchtime concert in the Friends Free Library on Oct. 28

Join Germantown Friends School and the Friends Free Library for a Lunchtime Concert featuring GFS music department and private lessons teachers on Monday, Oct. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Friends Free Library, 5418 Germantown Ave.

\Spend your lunch opening your hearts and minds to stories expressed through song, instrumentals, original composition, and more. Performers Include: Taia Harlos, Katy Avery, Peter Delaplane, Samuel Schreiber, Chris Coyle and Hayley Varhol.

The Lunchtime Concert is part of our Lunchtime Chat series, inspired by GFS’ blog. Lunch will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. All are welcome. Let us know if you can join us! Email communications@germantownfriends.org for more information.