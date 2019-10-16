CHC to host 10th annual quidditch tourney

Chestnut Hill College is excited to host the 10th Annual Brotherly Love Cup Quidditch Tournament. Athletes from eight schools and communities in the northeast region, including Drexel, Salisbury, Stockton, Lafayette and CHC, will participate in exciting rounds of fast-paced quidditch play on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on CHC’s softball field.

The first game will begin at 10:20 a.m. There is typically a 45-minute break around noon to prepare for the elimination portion of the tournament. An exact schedule with a full list of teams and matchups is TBD.

Games typically last around 15 minutes and are fast-paced. There are frequent breaks in between games which will give spectators time to grab a bite to eat. We encourage you to enjoy the spectacle!

At the Brotherly Love Cup, you will find a quidditch tournament, a variety of vendors, merchandise, food options and beautiful scenery. There is no admission fee for the event.

Parking is $10 per vehicle, cash only, though parking on CHC’s campus is extremely limited, as lots tend to fill early and quickly. Faculty, staff and students with valid parking permits do not have to pay to park.

For parking on the main campus at 9601 Germantown Ave., vehicles will enter through the main entrance at Germantown Avenue. All vehicles will exit onto Northwestern Avenue. Parking is also available at Sugarloaf on 9220 Germantown Ave., though there is no shuttle service between that site and the main campus. There is also no shuttle service to any other events in Chestnut Hill.

The main campus is 0.6 miles from the Woodmere Art Museum and 1.6 miles from the Hocus Pocus headquarters. To get to both locations, you can exit the campus from Rogers Drive and turn left onto Germantown Avenue. From Sugarloaf, you can get to Woodmere by crossing Germantown Avenue, and it is 0.8 miles from Hocus Pocus.

CHC is encouraging all who attend to take public transportation, wear comfortable shoes, bring cash, as most of the operations are cash-only, check the weather and dress appropriately, bring a blanket or chair if you plan to settle in on campus, and show up early.

The event is rain or shine. If weather conditions prove to be unsafe for teams and spectators, however, the tournament will be canceled. The Brotherly Love Cup is also a drug- and alcohol-free event.

CHC’s number one goal is to hold a safe and celebratory Brotherly Love Cup. For the safety and courtesy of all guests, the following items are prohibited at the Brotherly Love Cup: alcohol, air horns or other noisemakers, glass bottles and containers, laser pointers or other disruptive items, signs, banners, sticks or poles that are oversized or may cause injury to others, bicycles, skateboards, hoverboards or wheelies, mace or similar substances and weapons, including, but not limited to, firearms and knives.

Chestnut Hill College is a tobacco-free campus. This includes, but is not limited to, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco and vaping devices.

Additionally, guests may be asked to comply with a visual inspection of persons, bags and clothing capable of concealing prohibited items. Your cooperation in creating a safe environment for all is appreciated.

Anyone requiring basic first aid may visit the First Aid Tent located along the third base line of the softball field. The tent will be staffed by ER nurses from Chestnut Hill Hospital.

Any further questions about the Brotherly Love Cup Quidditch Tournament may be directed to Emily Schademan, Director of Student Activities, at activities@chc.edu or 215-248- 7083. You can also follow @GriffQuidd on Twitter and Instagram for scores and updates.