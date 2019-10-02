Two new exhibits opening at Borrelli’s

Borrelli’s Chestnut Hill Gallery, 1 E. Gravers Lane, will showcase two master artists: “Moving Forward,” artwork by Sharon Cosgrove in our Front Gallery, and “A Concept of Nature,” artwork by Sandra Hoffman in our Center Gallery. The Artists’ reception will be held on Friday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.

Washington D.C. native Sharon Cosgrove is a professor of art based in Wilkes-Barre, where she maintains a private studio and teaches undergraduate courses. She holds a BFA, MA and MFA from the University of New Mexico and a BA from Shepherd College. Her paintings and prints have been exhibited in invitational, solo and juried shows, nationally and internationally, and can be found in both public and private collections, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Cosgrove’s work has been selected for the Art in Embassies Program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and was displayed at the U.S. Embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Watercolorist and oil painter Sandra Hoffman has been featured in many solo and group art exhibitions throughout the metropolitan area, including PAFA and The Philadelphia Museum of Art. Her artwork is part of many public and private collections including Bell Atlantic, Dupont, IBM and Blue Cross of Pennsylvania. Hoffman attended the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts as well as Tyler School of Art, and has been teaching watercolor painting for the past five years. She has received numerous awards from the Woodmere Art Museum, Philadelphia Sketch Club, The Philip Mills Art Exhibition and Rutgers University.